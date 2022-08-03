ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

St. Martin Parish revises alligator feeding ordinance

By Tre Francis
KATC News
 2 days ago
The St. Martin Parish Council adopted changes to the ordinance that controls the feeding of alligators.

At their regular Tuesday meeting, the council adopted some revisions to the complete ban on feeding the reptiles.

In general, it's viewed as a bad idea to feed wild animals of any kind, and gators in particular. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Alligator Program warns the public not to feed them as doing so can create a potentially dangerous situation for you and others who utilize the water.

But the changes made to the ordinance last night don't really apply to the general public.

The ordinance already included exemptions for zoos and wildlife facilities, but this week's changes add new exemptions for people who operate swamp tours and properly licensed alligator hunters.

The operators of swamp tours can use food to lure alligators to their routes, as long as they are located within the animals' natural habitats. The ordinance specifically mentions the Atchafalaya Basin.

And, a person who has a license and all the proper permits to hunt alligators can do so as well.

Last month, we talked to St. Martin officials about the proposed changes - which some swamp tour operators say they needed to keep their tourism-related businesses going.

You can read that story here .
