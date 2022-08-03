ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Mystery after man, 24, ‘kills’ his parents and sister inside their home and cops shoot him dead

By Forrest McFarland
 4 days ago

COPS are searching for answers after a suspect shot at deputies outside a home where his family lay dead, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the triple homicide at a North Carolina residence Monday afternoon where they found 24-year-old suspect Travis Caleb Woody.

Travis Caleb Woody, 24, shot at deputies when they arrived at a home where his family lay dead Credit: WLOS
Officials returned fire, killing Travis before discovering his mother, father, and sister were shot dead in the home Credit: WLOS

A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the victims were Travis's family.

Officials tragically identified 57-year-old Herman Myron Woody as Travis's father, 52-year-old Sheila McCurry Woody as his mother, and 28-year-old Chelsey Lanay Woody as the suspect's older sister, NCSB told WLOS.

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office received reports of shots fired inside a residence at around 4.30pm.

The deputies who responded were informed that one person in the home had suffered a gunshot wound.

When officials arrived on the scene, the suspect, later identified at Travis Caley Woody fired at deputies, the Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities said that deputies returned fire and shot Travis.

He was declared dead on the scene.

When deputies were able to get inside the residence, they found the family members shot dead, the statement reads.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Sheriff Shane Hilliard has called in the NCSBI to assist in the investigation.

