Read on espnsiouxfalls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
kelo.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man died in a single-car crash. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls was driving on River BLVD and negotiated the turn where the road curves into 18th st., but ended up going straight and drove over a median, hit a fence, and then struck a tree.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
siouxcountyradio.com
Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
kiwaradio.com
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Rainy Sunday for Some; Gradually Warming Up This Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, August 7
We’ve seen very heavy rain in portions of southeastern KELOLAND, with a flash flood warning earlier in the morning for the Sioux Falls and Brandon areas through mid-morning on Sunday. Radar estimates of 6”+ of rainfall have fallen in portions of Minnehaha and Rock Counties, including a new daily...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0