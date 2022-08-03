ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
kelo.com

Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man died in a single-car crash. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls was driving on River BLVD and negotiated the turn where the road curves into 18th st., but ended up going straight and drove over a median, hit a fence, and then struck a tree.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident

Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire

Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
SIBLEY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

