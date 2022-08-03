ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles tally late to complete sweep of Rangers, 6-3

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVBID_0h3me5ts00

Robinson Chirinos homered and added an RBI single as the Baltimore Orioles produced big late-game offense to defeat the host Texas Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon and complete a three-game sweep at Arlington, Texas.

The Orioles scored in each of the last three innings to keep the Rangers winless in three home games since the All-Star break.

Ryan McKenna also homered for the Orioles. Cionel Perez (6-1), the fourth of five pitchers used by Baltimore, was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Jonas Heim and Marcus Semien hit home runs for the Rangers. Jose Leclerc (0-1) took the loss.

Chirinos, who has played most of his career for the Rangers, gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning with his third home run of the season. He finished 3-for-4 and was the only member of his team with more than one hit, though rookie Adley Rutschman walked three times.

Heim’s 13th homer of the season tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

The Orioles went back ahead in the eighth inning on Terrin Vavra’s pinch-hit double. He scored on a single by Chirinos.

In the ninth, Anthony Santander drove in a run with a double and later scored on a wild pitch for a 6-2 lead.

Semien finished the scoring with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth for his 15th long ball of the season. Josh Smith had two of Texas’ six hits.

The Rangers held their only lead in the first inning on Adolis Garcia’s RBI single.

McKenna’s second homer of the season tied the score in the second inning.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish gave up one run in five innings.

Rangers starter Martin Perez, who was aiming for his 10th victory of the season, allowed one run in six innings. Perez gave up five hits and issued three walks while striking out nine.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener

No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Arlington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#The Baltimore Orioles
FOX Sports

Rangers aim to end slide in game against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (53-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (46-58, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy