Orioles tally late to complete sweep of Rangers, 6-3

Robinson Chirinos homered and added an RBI single as the Baltimore Orioles produced big late-game offense to defeat the host Texas Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon and complete a three-game sweep at Arlington, Texas.

The Orioles scored in each of the last three innings to keep the Rangers winless in three home games since the All-Star break.

Ryan McKenna also homered for the Orioles. Cionel Perez (6-1), the fourth of five pitchers used by Baltimore, was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Jonas Heim and Marcus Semien hit home runs for the Rangers. Jose Leclerc (0-1) took the loss.

Chirinos, who has played most of his career for the Rangers, gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning with his third home run of the season. He finished 3-for-4 and was the only member of his team with more than one hit, though rookie Adley Rutschman walked three times.

Heim’s 13th homer of the season tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

The Orioles went back ahead in the eighth inning on Terrin Vavra’s pinch-hit double. He scored on a single by Chirinos.

In the ninth, Anthony Santander drove in a run with a double and later scored on a wild pitch for a 6-2 lead.

Semien finished the scoring with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth for his 15th long ball of the season. Josh Smith had two of Texas’ six hits.

The Rangers held their only lead in the first inning on Adolis Garcia’s RBI single.

McKenna’s second homer of the season tied the score in the second inning.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish gave up one run in five innings.

Rangers starter Martin Perez, who was aiming for his 10th victory of the season, allowed one run in six innings. Perez gave up five hits and issued three walks while striking out nine.

