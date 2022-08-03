Jean-Pierre calls Supreme Court abortion decision an 'unconstitutional action'

Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
Senate Democrats To Introduce Bill To Give DOJ Power To Fight Medication Abortion Bans
Legislation from Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) aims to codify the FDA’s superseding authority over state law regarding abortion bans.
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule
The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
Pharma group leader says Dems who vote for reconciliation bill 'won't get a free pass'
PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl says the group is still fighting hard against the drug pricing provisions, but is making contingency plans — and promises — should reconciliation become law.
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
Republicans could soon be put on the spot about endorsing efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act
CHICAGO — A resolution going before the Republican National Committee this week would endorse a bipartisan effort in Congress to prevent future attempts to subvert the will of the voters. It also presents a dilemma for a party that former President Donald Trump still largely commands. Sponsored by Bill...
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
The Supreme Court says there's no right to abortion, now state courts will weigh in
The Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no Constitutional right to an abortion. Now it's time for the states to weigh in, and they have their own courts and constitutions. In some, like Kansas and Minnesota, judges have previously found a right to abortion based on the text...
Arizona Democrats Sinema and Kelly want to give Border Patrol agents big raise
Two Democratic senators from Arizona have backed a bipartisan bill to boost pay and staffing levels for Border Patrol agents, a move that could help woo conservatives and moderates ahead of the midterm elections. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Sens. Rob Portman (OH) and James Lankford...
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’
MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
