Montgomery County, TN

Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County

By WZTV
 2 days ago
WSMV

Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville on Thursday. According to police, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex on Hickory Trace Drive with his 4-year-old nephew and the child’s 22-year-old mother. The mother was moving out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help. Moore arrived at the apartment to collect his things, leading to an altercation.
NASHVILLE, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Police: Shooting reported on I-65 near Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are responding to reports of a shooting Friday morning on Interstate 65. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. on I-65 North at Trinity Lane. Northbound lanes of the US 431 exit ramp have been closed at this time. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police are seeking for two people wanted for attempted homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are trying to find two people for attempted homicide who are considered armed and dangerous. Warrants have been taken out on both 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and 22-year-old Charles Watson both of Clarksville, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD). On Aug. 1 around 2...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Report: Murder suspect attempted to get cell phone, drugs into jail

The alleged gunman in the October 26 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville has picked up another felony charge while incarcerated. Hopkinsville police charged 25-year old Cortez Hariston, Jr. with solicitation to promoting contraband in the first-degree, with an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN

