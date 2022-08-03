Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County

Read on fox17.com
Related
3rd suspect sought in Greenbrier gun store theft
Detectives tell News 2 the case is still very active as they look to recover stolen guns and apprehend 23-year-old Corey Summers, the third of three suspects.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville on Thursday. According to police, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex on Hickory Trace Drive with his 4-year-old nephew and the child’s 22-year-old mother. The mother was moving out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help. Moore arrived at the apartment to collect his things, leading to an altercation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 2 viewer tip leads Berry Hill police to alleged trailer thief
Within 24 hours of putting out an APB for an alleged trailer thief, Berry Hill police slapped the cuffs on the alleged thief.
One dead in shooting off Creekwood Drive in Nashville
One person is dead Friday night after a shooting on Creekwood Drive in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Antioch
A man is dead following a multivehicle crash in Antioch on Friday night.
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Police: Shooting reported on I-65 near Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are responding to reports of a shooting Friday morning on Interstate 65. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. on I-65 North at Trinity Lane. Northbound lanes of the US 431 exit ramp have been closed at this time. According to...
Rutherford County student killed in auto vs. pedestrian accident
A Rutherford County student has died after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
Man jailed after deadly multi-victim shooting in South Nashville
While at the apartment scene, officers got a call from the suspect, 24-year-old Shaquavius Moore, who said he was in Cheatham County and wanted to surrender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police are seeking for two people wanted for attempted homicide
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are trying to find two people for attempted homicide who are considered armed and dangerous. Warrants have been taken out on both 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and 22-year-old Charles Watson both of Clarksville, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD). On Aug. 1 around 2...
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Woman killed, three others injured in South Nashville shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
whopam.com
Report: Murder suspect attempted to get cell phone, drugs into jail
The alleged gunman in the October 26 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville has picked up another felony charge while incarcerated. Hopkinsville police charged 25-year old Cortez Hariston, Jr. with solicitation to promoting contraband in the first-degree, with an...
WSMV
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
fox17.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for assault, threatening Christian County police with knife
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex which led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man. When deputies arrived at Woodland Heights Apartment Complex, they found a female that has...
Comments / 1