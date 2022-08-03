Pools end season and survive lifeguard shortage

Read on www.wane.com
wfft.com
4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival returns this week
FORT WAYN, Ind. (WFFT) — Trucks in all colors, shapes, and sizes will be on full display this week. People are gearing up for the 4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival that is taking off on Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature a tour through the building with an...
aroundfortwayne.com
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
WANE-TV
75th annual Harlan Days kicks off festivities
HARLAN, Ind. — Harlan, Indiana began its 75th annual Harlan Days festival Thursday evening. Harlan Days offers a multitude of carnival rides, concessions and events over the festival’s three-day period. The event is held at Harlan Park and provides free parking and free entry. Thursday events included a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington North grad Wiley advances U-20 World Championships final
COLOMBIA (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Huntington North grad and Colorado signee Addy Wiley finished second in her heat of the 1500 meter at the U-20 World Championships in Colombia with a time of 4:19.39 to qualify for Saturday’s final. Wiley is a five-time IHSAA state champion in track...
WANE-TV
Huntington University receives $2 million gift for athletic complex expansion
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington University announced Thursday alumnus Ryan Thwaits provided the university with a $2 million gift as part of a $18.7 million expansion and renovation of the school’s athletic complex (PLEX). Dr. Russ Degitz, chief operating officer at Huntington, said the updated complex with feature...
Huntington’s Frame retires after 38 seasons
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 38 seasons and 920 wins with the Huntington University baseball program, Mike Frame has announced his retirement from coaching. WANE-TV documented Frame’s career and recent health issues in May. Frame has seen a great deal of success leading the Foresters, posting an overall record of 920-754. He’s ranked 27th in […]
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WANE-TV
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
WANE-TV
Back to school: HCCSC starts its school year with a new superintendent
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked-off Thursday for the Huntington County Community Schools. This year, a new superintendent greets the school district on its first day. John Trout, who is a familiar face, Trout is a 1980 graduate of Huntington North High School. Trout explains how his...
WANE-TV
Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
WANE-TV
2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
Get to know Fort Wayne Police at this community event
The first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available, organizers said.
WANE-TV
Machinery likely to blame for fire at OmniSource building on Taylor Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the OmniSource building just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the building at 2511 Taylor St. around 4 p.m. A ladder truck was at the scene, and at least one firefighter was on the roof of the large structure.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne girl doesn’t let rare genetic disorder define her
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia wasn’t supposed to turn six. She wasn’t even expected to ever leave the NICU after she was born. But, Olivia doesn’t care what the odds are. Olivia McCleary is special. She was born July 24, 2016 at 23 weeks gestation....
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
WOWO News
Sweetwater launches market for used gear
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater is expanding its lineup of musical instruments and equipment. The company launched The Sweetwater Gear Exchange, a marketplace for buying and selling used gear. Sweetwater says the exchange gives sellers the opportunity to create their own customized storefront. Sellers can create...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
