ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curwensville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Aug. 5, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time again for some of those great Perry’s Properties!. NEW LISTING! 3150 NEW LANCASTER VALLEY ROAD, MILROY – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT. DETAILS: $550,000 – Beautifully maintained Amish-built cabin on 23.96 acres just minutes from Reeds Gap State Park....
MILROY, PA
State College

Smokey Axe Grille Opens Inside Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has a new in-house food partner. The Smokey Axe Grille opened on Wednesday inside the Spring Township brewery and taproom, according to a Facebook post. The culinary pairing plans to bring “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer,” according to the restaurant’s website.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Geeseytown Community Fire Company to host car show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is hosting an open class car show in Geeseytown, Hollidaysburg. On Sunday, August 7 from 12 – 5 p.m. the car show will take place at Geeseytown Fire Hall, which is located at 215 Mary St. The event will take place no matter the weather […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Clearfield County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Curwensville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Clearfield County, PA
Business
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County

- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Mall Casino decision continues to be on hold

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discussions surrounding the proposed mini-casino in State College continue, and it looks like those conversations will go on for a little while longer. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will be holding off on the decision until November at the earliest, according to a hearing officer’s scheduling order. Tentatively, arguments on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#The Starr Hill Winery#Bumbershoots#The Central Pa Fur Ball
WTAJ

Philipsburg church to hold bike fundraiser for YMCA

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bike fundraiser in Philipsburg will be raising money for the Moshannon Valley YMCA on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Free Church. The church is located at 305 Keystone Hill Road in Philipsburg. The event will feature a 17-category motorcycle and off-road […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Riverview Bible Church opens new location

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In November of 2018 the Riverview Bible Church was destroyed by a fire. Now almost 4 years later, the Riverview Bible Church has a new location in downtown Clearfield. Pastor Mark Eveleth and his family opened the new location last Sunday, July, 30th. The new location is located at 12 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Clearfield Farm Bureau fighting inflation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Farm Bureau and state legislators met and talked about some of the issues farmers are currently facing at the Curwensville feed store as well as a tour of the facilities.  Inflation was the biggest topic of the day however, many other issues were brought up. This included […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement

DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy