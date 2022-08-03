ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County after more than 30 hours on the run

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
AL.com

Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say

A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

29-year-old found fatally shot in east Jefferson County

A man was found shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 men stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex Friday night

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex Friday that injured two men. Police said they are not looking for any additional people involved in the stabbing that occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. The two men were taken to DCH Regional Medical...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nebraska woman dies after being hit by vehicle while walking in Tuscaloosa, police say

A Nebraska woman who was hit by a vehicle while walking in Tuscaloosa on Thursday died of her injuries Friday, police said. The victim, only identified as a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Neb., because her family was yet to be notified, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after she was struck around 7 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk of Jack Warner Parkway, police said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

One person injured in car accident in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was taken to a hospital following a car accident in Oxford Friday evening. The Oxford Fire Department responded to calls of a car accident on Friendship Road before Mellon Bridge at 8:05 p.m. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said he currently does not how many people were injured in […]
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

