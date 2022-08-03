Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County after more than 30 hours on the run

A Nebraska woman who was hit by a vehicle while walking in Tuscaloosa on Thursday died of her injuries Friday, police said. The victim, only identified as a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Neb., because her family was yet to be notified, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after she was struck around 7 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk of Jack Warner Parkway, police said.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO