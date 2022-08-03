Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County after more than 30 hours on the run

Read on www.al.com
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
A woman was killed overnight inside her Jefferson County home. Deputies about 12:10 a.m. Saturday received a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene. Authorities are not saying how the woman...
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
A man was found shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman who recently died.
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
A city is blowing up over an off-color joke. The commander of U.S. Space Command is appearing in Huntsville next week. An Auburn quarterback was arrested. A cow slowed down I-65 traffic. New expectations are out for hurricane season. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
Tuscaloosa police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex Friday that injured two men. Police said they are not looking for any additional people involved in the stabbing that occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. The two men were taken to DCH Regional Medical...
A Nebraska woman who was hit by a vehicle while walking in Tuscaloosa on Thursday died of her injuries Friday, police said. The victim, only identified as a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Neb., because her family was yet to be notified, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after she was struck around 7 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk of Jack Warner Parkway, police said.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was taken to a hospital following a car accident in Oxford Friday evening. The Oxford Fire Department responded to calls of a car accident on Friendship Road before Mellon Bridge at 8:05 p.m. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said he currently does not how many people were injured in […]
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
