Kinston Football preview 2022
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Last year for the first time the Kinston Bulldogs had eight wins in a single season. Not to mention playing two playoff games. “One of my concerns and I’ve told them, you know, early on in the summer, I said we can’t be satisfied. And continue to work harder because nobody is going to overlook us.” stated head coach Rudy Free.
Ashford Yellow Jackets Football season preview 2022
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After having the worst season in school history the Ashford Yellow Jackets look to just get on the map this season. Between 2002 and 2012 the Ashford went 69-41 making six playoff appearances. In this decade the stingers have gone 28-64, only seeing two...
Dothan Wolves football preview 2022
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Jed Kennedy takes over this season as head coach for the Dothan Wolves after holding the power of the whistle for 14 years. Including the last three in Enterprise. And after coming off a 4-6 season last year the Wolves know 7a region 2...
Highland Home coach relieved of coaching duties
Crenshaw County Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne informed Highland High School varsity boys basketball coach Johnny Mitchell he was being relieved of his coaching duties via email Wednesday. Hawthorne confirmed Mitchell had been let go, but noted Mitchell, who was tenured, would remain as part of Highland Home’s educational staff. “Obviously,...
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
Marianna youth softball team wins Dixie World Series
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna 10U All-Stars were welcomed home as Dixie League World Series champions on Thursday evening. The team represented the state of Florida in the World Series in Alexandria, Louisianna, winning all but one of their games in the tournament, and taking the victory over South Carolina 20-0 in the finals. […]
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
Out-standing in their field
4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
Live at Lunch - Kiser Olds with Alabama Dance Works
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
GALLERY: Shellhouse crowned 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County
Andalusia High School rising senior Grace Shellhouse was crowned as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County on Saturday, July 16. “It is an honor to represent Covington County, and I will not take it for granted,” Shellhouse said. “Two months ago, I was not even going to participate. Distinguished Young Women was never something I had been interested in, and I had never done anything like it before. All throughout my junior year, I had people try to talk me into participating, but I said no every time. After some much-needed positive peer pressure and convincing from my aunt, Mrs. Janna Marsh, and many other role models, I gave in. I never expected it to be as fun as it was. The girls were so sweet, and those friendships are some of the best I have. The DYW board is incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t want to do it without them. DYW was a blast, and I wouldn’t trade a second of my summer for anything.”
Dale Co. school recognized as one of the state’s top 12 schools
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — A rural school in Northeast Dale County was honored for being one. of the 12 best public schools statewide. It’s also the only one in the Wiregrass to be recognized. This morning, Ariton school teachers were presented with tiara crowns from Dale County school...
Hurricane season update and a wet weekend ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides the rain moving through Coffee and Dale counties right now, just about everyone should be dry the rest of the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop to the low 70s. Friday will be mostly dry with a 30% chance for rain. Morning lows...
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—Samson Rescue is dealing with what other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee on emergency...
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
Temperatures come down as rain chances go up!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll be mainly if not entirely dry the rest of the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight and most nights this week. Saturday be in the low to middle 90s with a 50-60% chance for showers and storms. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
Three Wiregrass school districts gather together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School is less than a week away for Houston County, Dothan City, and Henry County schools. On Wednesday, they gathered together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022. The teachers for the three districts gathered to be given motivation and professional development for the upcoming...
