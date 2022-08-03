Orlando Man Allegedly Killed His Wife and Three Kids in Murder Suicide

Read on people.com
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
Florida Cops Shoot Dead Suspect Who Killed ‘Fearless’ K-9 Max
A Florida K-9 was killed on Wednesday morning as he protected officers’ lives during a , police said. K-9 Max and his handler, Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner, were helping track down a suspect who had fled an alleged domestic violence incident. According to police, Eric Borders, a convicted felon, “murdered” Max after the dog grabbed him by the ankles. Two officers then shot and killed Borders. Police described Max as “fearless,” saying he joined the force when he was 21 months old. Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez said Max acted exactly as he was trained to, and that his actions saved officers’ lives. The police department held a procession for the dog, led by Joyner. “Officer Joyner lost a part of his family today,” Velasquez said. “He’s heartbroken, and so are we.”
Florida family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO - A family of five is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home on Tuesday afternoon when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children.Orlando police said that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. Neighbors said the family, a middle-aged couple, the adult daughter, and the two young girls had just moved into the home a few months ago. They said they had no idea that something was wrong. "I didn't hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in the situation," said Heather Collins. Police have not released any information about what may have led to the apparent murder-suicide.
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting on Thursday morning in Orlando that left one man dead and another hurt, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
Family of 5 found dead in Orlando murder-suicide identified
The family of five that was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
wogx.com
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
WESH
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
CBS News
FHP: Drunk woman drove golf cart on I-95, had open bottle of "Jack" in her bag
TITUSVILLE - An intoxicated woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday night the woman, driving in the center lane of the highway in Brevard County, was spotted by a semi-truck driver. The truck driver used her big rig to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.
Florida woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's was arrested for driving golf cart on a highway while drunk, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95....
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
Winter Haven man calls 911, says he shot relative in the head, killing them: deputies
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday who killed one of its relatives early Sunday morning.
Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash. See...
Security CheckPoints Are Coming To Orlando After Sunday's Mass Shooting
Controlled access to Orlando's downtown entertainment district is coming after Sunday's mass shooting.
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision on Interstate 4
An Apopka man avoided injury when a Chevy Suburban crashed into the back of his tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County this morning as he sat still in traffic. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the Suburban driver.
