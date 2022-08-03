ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Man Allegedly Killed His Wife and Three Kids in Murder Suicide

By Christine Pelisek
People
 2 days ago
Florida family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO - A family of five is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home on Tuesday afternoon when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children.Orlando police said that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7.   Neighbors said the family, a middle-aged couple, the adult daughter, and the two young girls had just moved into the home a few months ago. They said they had no idea that something was wrong. "I didn't hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in the situation," said Heather Collins. Police have not released any information about what may have led to the apparent murder-suicide. 
