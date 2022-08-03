Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5K Heat Race Bonuses At Stafford

(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Despite being under the weather during the week, Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills felt just fine Saturday at Riverhead Raceway once strapped into his NASCAR Modified. He felt even better at the end of 50-laps after executing a late race outside pass of Jack Handley Jr. of Medford to score his second win of the season. In the companion Sare Sylvester Memorial INEX Legend Race Car National Qualifier controversy reined after four of the top five finishers were DQ’D in post race tech. Cam Bolin of Sharon, NC who crossed the line second was declared the race winner, his third win in as many starts at Riverhead. An astounding 170 cars took part in the action Saturday.

