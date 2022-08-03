Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5K Heat Race Bonuses At Stafford

Read on racedayct.com
D’Lightful: Dana DiMatteo On Top In Dazzling Monaco Modified Tri-Track Return To Speedbowl
WATERFORD – It was a night of celebration on multiple facets Saturday in Waterford. There was celebration for the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in hosting a packed crowd for a dazzling Tour Type Modified event for the first time since 2016. There was celebration for the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series...
Long Gone: Tom Fearn Cruises To Late Model Win At Stafford Speedway
STAFFORD – Veteran Late Model driver Tom Fearn has long proved to be a pro when it comes to offer thank you messages to the businesses that help support his racing efforts. Friday Fearn went so far as to add a thank you to the brand on the water bottle he was handed in victory lane.
Dylan Slepian Takes Long Way To Second Modified Win Of 2022 At Riverhead Raceway
(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Despite being under the weather during the week, Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills felt just fine Saturday at Riverhead Raceway once strapped into his NASCAR Modified. He felt even better at the end of 50-laps after executing a late race outside pass of Jack Handley Jr. of Medford to score his second win of the season. In the companion Sare Sylvester Memorial INEX Legend Race Car National Qualifier controversy reined after four of the top five finishers were DQ’D in post race tech. Cam Bolin of Sharon, NC who crossed the line second was declared the race winner, his third win in as many starts at Riverhead. An astounding 170 cars took part in the action Saturday.
Mike Molleur Wins RaceDayCT Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Pick ‘Em Contest
It was a winning day on the track, and on off the track, for the Molleur family Saturday at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. On the track Andrew Molleur scored his second SK Modified victory of the season at the Speedbowl Saturday. Off the track Mike Molleur came out victorious in...
Andrew Molleur Tops SK Modifieds Again At Speedbowl
Call it a weekly pattern. On July 23 Andrew Molleur topped the field in the SK Modified feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. On July 30 Molleur was back in victory lane after winning the Late Model feature. And Saturday Molleur kept the trend rolling. Molleur, of Shelton, won the...
Fireworks, Demolition Derby To Celebrate I Love America Night At Riverhead Aug. 13
(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Saturday August 13th the tradition of celebrating our great United States of America continues at Riverhead Raceway with Connie Partridge & Tom Gatz presenting I Love America Night. A good ole county fair atmosphere will fill the air with a huge Fireworks spectacular, 4/6-Cylinder Demolition Derby and a Kids Big Wheel Race complementing the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series stock car action.
Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Return To Speedbowl Proving To Be Huge Happening On Multiple Fronts
The chatter surrounding Tour Type Modified events around New England in 2022 has been number focused. Across the board in 2022 car counts have been generally lower than in recent years for many Tour Type Modified events in the region. Saturday the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series returns to the New...
