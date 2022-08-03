ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Sheridan Media

Busy Weekend Wraps Up JCF&R

A busy three days are coming this weekend to wrap up this year’s Johnson County Fair and Rodeo in Buffalo. Friday is the youth rodeo, alpaca show, 4H/FFA Round Robin, YES Awards, and the Pie Contest, as well as remaining rodeo slack. The Dance in Prosinski Park, featuring The...
BUFFALO, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

“Longmire Days” Returns to Buffalo, Wyoming On August 18

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been two years since Walt and “The Ferg” patrolled the streets of Buffalo. Robert Taylor and Adam Bartley, the actors who played Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire and Deputy Sheriff Archie Ferguson in the television show “Longmire,” are returning to Buffalo, the inspiration for the fictional community of Durant.
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Certifies 2022 Tax Levies

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have certified tax levies for 2022. According to information from the commission, state and county mills were set at 24 mills at $14.5 million. Each of the three school districts received an operating levy of 25 mills, worth $3.5 million for School District #1, $11.1 million...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Rope Maker Knew How To Tie Things Up

One Sheridan area resident decided whenever he reaches the end of his rope, he’d make more. Fred ‘Slick’ Mueller is a retired machinist and built his first rope master machine back in 1957. Some machines have 3 hooks to make rope, while others have 4 or 7...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

YMCA will close for maintenance

The Sheridan County YMCA will shut its doors for one week to perform maintenance and cleaning of areas that require a little extra attention. A regular practice, the Y uses the week closure to perform maintenance touch-ups and deep cleaning processes to ensure the environment is as safe as possible for users.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan HS Grad Tyler Holloway Named Best Warrior Of The Army National Guard

Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard, was named top Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Army National Guard. He earned this distinction by winning the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held July 22-29 in Tennessee. Sgt....
SHERIDAN, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard

LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Dennis Kirven Sworn as New Buffalo City Attorney

Former Buffalo City Attorney Dennis Kirven was sworn in as the city’s new attorney at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader had made the appointment recommendation, which the council approved. Before he was sworn, Kirven and Municipal Judger Mary Hupy teased each other about swearing...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

City Administrator Provides Update on RFP Process for EMS Services

In 2011, the City of Sheridan began contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance to provide emergency medical services for the city. In May, the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with RMA. City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract. City Administrator Stu McRae recently provided an update on the RFP process to the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission OKs Closure for Elections

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the partial closure of the county clerk and recorder’s office, except for the recording of documents and election business only for the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 16 and for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Fair kicks off free entertainment

The Campbell County Fair continues its tradition of world-class free entertainment with this year’s line-up. Tomorrow, August 3, is the first day of free entertainment at the fair at CAM-PLEX and our free entertainment runs through Saturday, August 6. Remember, Wednesday and Thursday are always a little lighter attendance,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department found two dogs alive while working to extinguish a mobile home fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 1605 Echeta Road at 9:54 a.m. for a structure fire, Fire Chief Jeff Bender reported. They saw smoke coming from the roofline, and entered the single wide mobile home. Firefighters quickly found the fire and extinguished it, Bender said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

