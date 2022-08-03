On A Loaded Steelers Defense, Myles Jack Knows He Doesn’t Have To Be Superman

Read on steelersdepot.com
Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a change at running back.
Tomlin speaks Diontae, new injury, QB rotation-Day 9 of Steelers Camp
An injury to a starter in the Steelers secondary as Mike Tomlin tweaked the QB rotation & also discussed Johnson’s contract along with Friday Night Lights
Mitchell Trubisky betting favorite to be Steelers' starter; Mason Rudolph not mentioned
First-round draft selection Kenny Pickett was recently in headlines when it was learned that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had given the rookie some second-team practice reps for the first time. While Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph should receive plenty of snaps when Pittsburgh opens the preseason with a home game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13, just about every analyst and journalist continue to insist that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky remains the favorite to win the job when all is said and done.
Yardbarker
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
Yardbarker
Browns Week 18 Prediction: Browns Vs Steelers
After being predicted to be knocked off by the Washington Commanders in week 17, it will be the Browns Vs Steelers in the final week of the season. The Steelers will probably still have an interesting quarterback situation, but we’ll see if the outcome of this game is different from the predicted game in week three.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Reveals Plan for Preseason: Sitting Out?
Pitts played just two snaps during last year's preseason.
Steelers All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick off NFI list, back at practice
All things considered, the Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a solid first Thursday of August 2022. It was reported earlier in the day that the Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson came to terms on a two-year, $36.71M contract extension that includes $27M guaranteed. That deal resulted in Johnson's full return to team practice sessions and ended his "hold in" that had gone on since the beginning of training camp.
