247Sports

2024 safety Leontre Bradford adds an offer from Missouri

Missouri had several visitors from East St. Louis (Ill.) up over the weekend and offered scholarships to some of the Flyers' top young prospects. One who added the Tigers to their list was 2024 safety Leontre Bradford. "I really liked Mizzou and their hospitality," Bradford said. "They welcomed me in...
