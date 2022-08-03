MDI Varsity and JV Boys’ Soccer 2022 Schedules

Read on wdea.am
MDI High School 2022 Varsity and JV Volleyball Schedule
The 2022 Fall High School Sport's Season begins on Monday, August 15th. Here are the MDI High School 2022 Varsity and JV Volleyball Schedules. Best of luck this season. The Fall Sport's Information Night will be held Thursday, August 11th. Varsity. Saturday August 20 Play Day at Greely High School...
5 New Soccer Coaches In Washburn, Caribou, & Southern Aroostook
Believe it or not the soccer season will begin for some schools later next week and some of them have hired new coaches. There have been several coaching changes among the local high schools with many big names moving and returning to the sidelines. Beloved coach leaves program in good...
Marty Lyons Tourney Results from Friday and Saturday’s Schedule
The 23rd Annual Marty Lyons Classic is being held this weekend, August 5th-7th in Bar Harbor. This double elimination tournament honors Marty Lyons who was instrumental in the early days of Little League Baseball on Mount Desert Island and Trenton. Thanks to Marty Lyons, who came and threw out the...
Girls basketball: Pine Bush duo bring youth, talent to BCANY team
WALLKILL – It seems Jah-esa Stokes and Ketura Rutty have been connected at the hip for years now. The friends have played flag football together but the Pine Bush pair is more associated for their basketball prowess. They compete on the same AAU New York Lightning team and provided a welcomed youth infusion for the Pine Bush varsity, Stokes a sophomore and Rutty a freshman, last season.
