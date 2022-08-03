ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murchison, TX

Murchison man’s bond reduced after being arrested in connection to infant death, children locked in 103 degree room

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Murchison man’s bonds were reduced after he was arrested in connection to the death of his child and allegedly abusing his other children.

The children’s parents, Daniel Dennis, 26, and Erin Dennis, 24, were arrested in December of 2021 and were both indicted on two charges of abandoning/endangering a child. They were both in court on Wednesday.

East Texas parents indicted in connection to child death, feces found on walls, children locked in 103 degree room

Daniel initially had a bond of $1 million for the two charges. His bond was reduced to $150,000 for each charge. A motion to suppress hearing was scheduled for Daniel for Sept. 12, and Erin is expected to have her pretrial hearing on Sept. 15.

In December, an 18-month-old child was found dead by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. There was also a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old at the residence.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said this was a “horrible case and scene.” Deputies said they saw human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor, and the parents locked the children’s room from the outside.

Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence

It was 103 degrees when deputies arrived to the scene and one of the cribs was moved to act like a “cage,” said authorities.

The mother told police that she woke up to play video games and when she went to check on the children, she found the toddler dead, said investigators.

Comments / 2

Karen
2d ago

hope they lock them up and never to see day light and make sure the cell they are in is same temperature allday and night every day.

Reply
2
 

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

