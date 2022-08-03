ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Elderly Woman Struck By Pickup Truck At Lehigh Valley Storage Facility: PD

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEaAF_0h3mbKwt00
Public Storage Facility on MacArthur Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An elderly woman was struck by a pickup truck at a storage facility in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was hit by the vehicle in the parking lot of Public Storage Facility on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, police Lt. Gregory Bealer said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the extent of her injuries remains unknown, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers, the lieutenant said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

