On Abortion, the GOP is the Dog that Caught the Car | Opinion

House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access
Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Donald Trump Just Had His 'Worst Day' Yet: Watergate Prosecutor
The Justice Department's latest subpoena is likely to hand federal investigators bombshell information for their probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
Teen Raises $460,000+ For Abortions After Rep. Matt Gaetz Body Shames Her: 'Get Rekt'
"Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me," Olivia Julianna said.
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
MSNBC
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
After Kansas smackdown, anti-abortion right in denial: Either it didn't happen or it doesn't matter
Amid the array of primary election results on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one stood out in boldface type: Nearly 60% of voters in Kansas, typically a deep-red state that Donald Trump easily carried two years ago, rejected a ballot referendum that would have amended the state constitution to remove the right to abortion.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
329 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 870 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 329 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron
Breonna Taylor's family believe Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron should be held accountable for his inaction in her case. The post ‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appeared first on NewsOne.
Kyrsten Sinema Chatting to Mitch McConnell, Tom Cotton Video Goes Viral
A clip of Kyrsten Sinema talking to two Republican Senators has gone viral, amidst speculation over whether she will back the Inflation Reduction Act.
Five Things To Watch in Any Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock Live Debate
The pair have each said they want to debate each other in Georgia ahead of the midterms.
