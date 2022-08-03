Waterfront Partnership’s monthly ‘Baltimore by Baltimore’ festival series to celebrate Native American cultures Saturday

Coming to the Baltimore Museum of Art this fall is “Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection,” an exhibit of art from filmmaker John Waters’ personal collection. The exhibit will feature about 90 works of art selected from 372 works that the writer and filmmaker plans to leave to the museum upon his death. When the donation was announced in the fall of 2020, representatives promised the museum would have a preview of what’s to come while Waters was still alive, and this is it.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO