Parent Scrutinized for Feeding Family Fake Meat Without Permission

Read on www.newsweek.com
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago
What permission? Ridiculous. Grandma cooked. You ate. You want ribs? Grandma cooked beans. You eat or go without. Grandma didn't ask for consent.
Reply(2)
6
Related
Mom Annoyed at Daughter's Boyfriend for Always Eating Family's Food Backed
"I think that's very rude. I would put some ground rules in place if I were you," one user said.
Vegan Sneakily Fed Meat by Her Boyfriend's Family Praised for Loud 'Puking'
The Reddit commenter explained they had been a vegan for 10 years and found their stomach became upset when they ate meat.
'Hardcore Meat Eater' Groom Slammed for Sneakily Changing Wedding Menu
"I mean this sincerely—reconsider marrying him. It's not about the food," one commenter wrote about the situation.
FOXBusiness
Cracker Barrel responds after Facebook post featuring plant-based meat causes backlash
Cracker Barrel issued a statement Thursday after a Facebook post about plant-based meat caused an uproar among its devoted fanbase. "Discover new meat frontiers. Experience the out of this world Flavor of Impossible Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast," the Facebook post from Cracker Barrel's official account read.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Panned for Serving Lactose Intolerant Girlfriend Heavy Cream-Based Meal
He did warn his girlfriend first that she should take a Lactaid tablet before serving the pasta dish.
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
KIDS・
Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
This Is The Most Unhealthy Cheese Sold In Grocery Stores
Most grocery stores have an unending stock of cheese; some varieties are sharp and full of flavor while others are soft and crunchy, and some other sets have nothing to offer but their smell. It might be quite astonishing to realize that cheese’s shape, feel, or smell does not determine its nutritional value.
Mom's Salty Comeback to Stranger Who Told Her Toddler To 'Be Quiet' Slammed
"She isn't the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport," the mom fumed.
Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
Paternity Test Goes Very Wrong When Both Parents Find Out Child Isn’t Biologically Theirs
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
'Only Child' Wanting To Cut Off Their Parent Over Inheritance Splits Views
Being unable to locate a last will, or the most recent one, can cause "serious family disputes and often separation," according to the U.S. Will Registry website.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 22