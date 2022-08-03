Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus: How to Get Special Pikachu

Read on www.newsweek.com
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Paldea Region and Terastal Pokemon
A brand-new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was unveiled during the recent Pokemon Presents livestream, introducing both the region trainers will be traveling through and an all-new type of Pokemon evolution. The game takes place in the Paldea region, which players will travel across using the two legendary Pokemon...
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack Is So Obvious, But No One Else Seems To Do It
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
MultiVersus players are being stomped by Bugs Bunny, for now
A fix is coming for the hectic hare
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Battle Mechanic
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed its brand new battle mechanic. The new Pokemon games, due out later this year, will feature the Terastal Phenomenon, a new mechanic that causes Pokemon to literally crystallize and gain a large crown-like jewel to appear on top of their head. Terastallization not only blings out a Pokemon, it also causes attacks of a certain type to receive a boost. Which type of attack receives that boost is determined by a Pokemon's "Tera Type." While most Pokemon have a Tera Type that matches their normal typing (i.e., most Pikachu will have an Electric Tera Type), some Pokemon will have deviating Tera Types that offer more strategies in battle.
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre Reborn Officially Revealed By Square Enix, Coming November 11
After the PlayStation Network beat Square Enix to the punch last month, Square Enix has officially unveiled Tactics Ogre Reborn, an updated version of the classic turn-based strategy RPG, for release later this year. Tactics Ogre Reborn is based on 2011's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together on the PSP,...
IGN
Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region
During today's Pokemon Presents presentation, the Pokemon team revealed a full map of Paldea, the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set. While the official map is slightly blurry, a fanmade upscaled version is now giving us a clearer look at the Paldea region. Today, IGN's own Ryan...
knowtechie.com
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC
If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions. To take advantage of this offer, head to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date
One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
Pokemon's Gyms Will Never Be The Same
Fans love the "Pokémon" franchise, but many of the games have been criticized in the past for being overly formulaic. New trainers would leave their home, get their starter Pokémon from the local professor, embark on a more-or-less linear journey to collect all of the gym badges in the region and then face off against the strongest trainers in a final competition. This was more than sufficient when "Red" and "Blue" version came out, but many feel that it has started to grow somewhat stale many generations later. "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" changed things up a bit by exchanging the gym battles for challenges, but this was immediately changed back in "Sword" and "Shield."
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Terastal Mechanic Makes Your Pokemon Shine Bright Like A Diamond
Like previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a new gameplay mechanic that players can experiment with when they take part in a battle. This new mechanic, Terastallize, transforms a pocket monster into a crystal version of itself with boosted stats. Each Pokemon in the Paldea region gets...
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Get a deep dive into the gameplay of Saturnalia, including a look at the characters, their abilities and tools, exploration, a peek at some of the threats you'll face, and more from this upcoming horror adventure game. In Saturnalia, the narrative revolves around a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fans Ecstatic Over New Wooper Form
The new Pokemon Presents event this week showed those looking forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a new take on Wooper, a Pokemon variant which has expectedly been met with a warm welcome already. It's the "Paldean Wooper" form exclusive to this Paldea region we now know the games take place in, and like other regional versions of Pokemon, it retains the signature aspects of the creature while changing it up just enough to entice players to catch one.
NME
‘Persona 5 Royal’ Nintendo Switch release date and latest news
Persona 5 Royal has finally been announced for Nintendo Switch. After years of waiting, and plenty of outcry from fans, players will be able to take on the adventure of the Phantom Thieves on the go. It’s all part of a series of Persona ports making their way to the handheld console. Persona 5 isn’t the first one in the set to release, so fans will have to wait a while to be reunited with Joker and the gang.
Bayonetta 3 rating reveals new plot details
It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action
