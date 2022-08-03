ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

WATCH | Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty

WKYT 27
 4 days ago
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

NKY AHIMT returns home after helping with eastern Kentucky flooding

EASTERN, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team finished a nine-day deployment of managing Area Command at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Hazard, Kentucky, on Friday. The NKY AHIMT was deployed in support of the counties that were affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

