WATCH | Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty

Read on www.wkyt.com
Related
spectrumnews1.com
'They’re in survival mode:’ Crews work to feed Knott County flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. — With many still stranded from catastrophic flooding last week, Greg May and his team from Pike County have been focused on giving flood victims one less thing to worry about. “We just think it’s important, early on… just get them hot meals and let them concentrate...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
In the epicenter of Kentucky flooding, communities wonder when help is coming
Runnels Branch is a long, winding holler that travels deep into a mountain from the Carr Fork Lake area in Knott County, Kentucky. Usually, the creek is a gentle presence by Sally Smith’s little white house, a source of comfort. But last week, it became something else, something vengeful. It became a flood.
A week later, displaced flood victims move to Morgan County shelter
The American Red Cross facilitated a move of about 50 people from shelters in Wolfe County to the Morgan County Wellness Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
WKYT 27
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
WLWT 5
NKY AHIMT returns home after helping with eastern Kentucky flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team finished a nine-day deployment of managing Area Command at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Hazard, Kentucky, on Friday. The NKY AHIMT was deployed in support of the counties that were affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
Letcher County family speaks about flood survival experience
“After all this, I realize that the most important thing is the people around you... Material things don't mean anything. I'm alive. I'm alive and I thank God for that."
Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital. Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on […]
wymt.com
Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
Pike County Schools votes to push start date for students
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Pike County school board has voted unanimously to push the start date for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18. Schools in the area that were directly hit will be given the option of when they’d like to host an open house event. They say this will hopefully give […]
WLWT 5
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is from Lexington, was down in...
wymt.com
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY SUPT. SAYS HE WAS TRYING TO BE A ‘GOOD NEIGHBOR’ LOANING 2 BUSES TO FAIR BOARD
Martin County Schools Superintendent Larry James said he made the call to send two buses to Lawrence County to shuttle folks from parking areas to the fairgrounds last week. a local news media in Martin County reported. Lawrence County School Board Chairman Heath Preston and Supt. Rob Fletcher said they...
Comments / 0