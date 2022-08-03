Read on www.ozarkssportszone.com
Southern Tier High School Seniors Robbed of Varsity Football Season
Nine senior athletes at a Southern Tier school won't have the opportunity to play their final season on their school's football team because the varsity team has been pulled. An email sent on Wednesday, August 3, states that the Sayre Area School District has made the decision to pull the plug on varsity football this school year. While varsity football is being nixed at Sayre, junior varsity and junior high football will still be played.
Second Southern Tier School Announces There Will Be No Football This Year
On Wednesday, August 3, members of the Sayre School District school board decided, out of safety concerns raised by its coach and by parents, to pull its varsity football program this upcoming school year and look for other schools that might allow its senior students to join their team. When...
Daily Advocate
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.
BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
Dillon Wildcats football preview
DILLON (WBTW) – Football and Dillon go hand and hand each and every year. The Wildcats are a powerhouse in SCHSL Class 3A and are hopeful to return to the state finals in December. They last won the championship back in 2017 with head coach Jackie Hayes. Kelvin Roller returns for his 2nd season and […]
Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Sylvan Hills looking to rebound after early 2021 playoff exit
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Sylvan Hills Bears from the 6A-East Conference. By Kyle Sutherland SYLVAN HILLS BEARSHEAD COACHChris Hill, Third Season, 16-8 Record 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall Record: ...
MaxPreps
High school football: China Spring leads seven Texas schools in preseason Small Town Top 25 rankings
A total of seven Texas schools make the preseason Small Town Top 25 high school football rankings with five teams in the top six, including No. 1 China Spring. Small town schools are those that have an enrollment of less than 1,000 students and are located in a town of less than 10,000 population. The Cougars from China Spring begin the season at No. 1 based on their 2022 starting power rating in the MaxPreps computer national rankings.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Football teams acclimating to a new season
August marks the arrival of the dog days of summer as well as the start of the high school football season. That combination triggered the introduction of heat acclimatization for high school football players. The mandated three-day practice sessions start Monday, Aug. 8. “They are effective as they are mandatory,”...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Springfield Catholic Volleyball
Springfield Catholic volleyball has been one of the top programs in the area over the past three years. The Lady Irish have won 92 matches with two district titles and a third place finish at state in 2020 in that span. Last year, Catholic finished one match short of back-to-back final fours with a quarterfinal loss to Strafford.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Reveals Plan for Preseason: Sitting Out?
Pitts played just two snaps during last year's preseason.
KTLO
MHHS football team to host scrimmage Friday
The Mountain Home High School football team is giving fans their first opportunity to preview the upcoming season. A scrimmage is scheduled for Friday night at Bomber Stadium. The public is invited to attend. Fans will need to bring a bottle of water or Gatorade for admission. All drinks will need to be brought to the front gate of the stadium.
Longboat Observer
Prose and Kohn: A non-football fall sports sneak preview
The helmets have been strapped. High school football practice returned Aug. 1, and I, for one, could not be happier. Partly because I have missed being on the gridiron each Friday night and partly because it means we are one step closer to semi-tolerable temperatures, but excitement all counts the same. In addition to our look at Sarasota Christian's attempt at starting a football program in this week's feature, we'll bring you our annual full-squad football previews, two a week, finishing just in time for the Preseason Classic games Aug. 19.
South Vermillion reloads for football season
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Entering head coach Greg Barrett’s 6th year the South Vermillion Wildcats are a mix of veterans and youth. One thing Wildcats fans can count on is leadership from key players. “I’m really excited about the leadership we have from our senior group and we’ve got a good sophomore class with that […]
