Study ranks Missouri at the bottom for its early education system; Arkansas at the top

KYTV
Missouri’s Secretary of State approves recreational marijuana proposal for November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption...
KYTV
Farmers question Governor’s statement of support
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is committed to helping farmers in a statement on Monday, Aug. 8, but some are beginning to question his words. Two letters were placed on the governor’s desk from the Arkansas Cattleman’s Association. A statement to Region 8...
KYTV
Arkansas lawmakers begin special session on tax cuts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers began a special session Tuesday to take up tax cuts and a school safety grant program, spurred by the state’s $1.6 billion surplus. The House and Senate convened for the session called by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson said the tax...
KYTV
Back-to-School Stories
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News has you covered as kids head back to school. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
KYTV
Missouri Ozarks Community Health raises money for mobile dental clinic serving kids in rural areas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of runners braved the sweltering heat this morning to run a little over 3 miles in Ava. It wasn’t all just for fun. They did it to help kids in a few rural counties in the Ozarks get the dental care they need. “It’s...
KYTV
Do Good With Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saving a Springfield landmark. That became one of Amy Blansit’s goals, the CEO of Drew Lewis Foundation said while describing the nonprofit’s origin story. In this second part of a Do Good with Daniel series, Daniel Posey highlights how the Ozarks’ organization started, the role The Great Recession played, and the nonprofit’s ongoing work to give back in the community.
KYTV
Federal disaster area declared for parts of St. Louis region due to flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area. Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools cuts busing for 3 magnet programs
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday storms. Patchy heavy rain is possible again today, though storms won't be as widespread. Temperatures should stay in the 80s.
KYTV
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
KYTV
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The time the KC Monarchs played in Stockton
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - We receive a lot of story ideas thanks to our viewers. A few weeks ago, our executive producer at Ozarks Today, Brett Onstott, gave Chad Plein a story idea to track down. On a recent trip to Kansas City, he dropped by the Negro League Baseball...
KYTV
Greene Co. Juvenile Justice Center takes doggone approach to relieving stress and raising morale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It can be a stressful, uncertain, and emotional experience for youngsters when they become involved in the juvenile justice system. But now Greene County has a new counselor to support them who’s always willing to lift a helping paw. ”We try to recognize the fact...
KYTV
Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson. We have not heard of any injuries. To report a...
KYTV
City of Diggins, Mo. adds new storm siren
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A small Webster County community celebrated a newly operational storm siren. Table Rock Alerting System donated the refurbished equipment, saving the community thousands of dollars. The company’s owner says even in an era of smartphones and weather radios, sirens like these also save lives. “It...
KYTV
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for killing a Springfield woman is back in a Greene County Courtroom. Nicholas Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. He is serving life in prison without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.
KYTV
Springfield housing market shows signs of slowdown; experts don’t expect crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic impacted the housing market, but now we are seeing a slowdown. “If prices aren’t decreasing, there are certainly not increasing at the rate that they were,” Dr. David Mitchell, director of the Bureau of Economic Research and director of the Center for Economic Education at Missouri State University, says.
KYTV
Springfield overdose numbers increasing according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January. Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.
KYTV
2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
Patchy heavy rain is possible again today, though storms won't be as widespread. Temperatures should stay in the 80s.
