Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13
The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23
Oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the...
Area students earn degrees from UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 514 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester. Several Refugio and Goliad County students were among those graduates. Sergio Rene Ruiz, of Tivoli, graduated cum laude and received a Bachelor of Science degree. Students graduating cum laude...
