MARIJUANA MATTERS: Tarrytown board mulls possible sites for future pot dispensary

A dispensary debate is underway in one Westchester community as elected officials in Tarrytown decide where a future cannabis shop should be located.

Neighboring Sleepy Hollow had already decided to sell marijuana once the state is able to open its recreational businesses.

Now, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees is exploring locations for its own dispensary - but it won't be easy.

It has to be 500 feet from a school and 200 feet from a church.

The state is expected to open its first dispensaries by the end of the year.