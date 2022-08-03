ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, TX

WARNING: Cat tests positive for rabies in Stephens County

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A cat has tested positive for rabies in Stephens County.

The cat, who officials say is an “outside” cat, lives off CR 120, near the Stephens County/Eastland County line.

Officials say the cat bit its owner recently, and the positive rabies test was confirmed Wednesday.

Signs of rabies in animals include abnormal behavior such as nocturnal animals being active during the day, approaching humans or other animals, difficulty with movement, and unusual sounds. A wild animal that allows you to approach or handle it is likely ill or injured and will bite in self-defense.

WARNING: Rabid skunk found dead south of Abilene

Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies:

  • Do not feed, handle, or touch wild animals such as bats, skunks, and raccoons.
  • Teach children to stay away from wild or deceased animals.
  • Do not allow pets to roam freely, as free-roaming increases their chance of exposure without your knowledge.
  • Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination current.
  • Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.
  • Consult with a physician immediately after possible rabies exposure.
  • Report all animal bites to animal control authorities; the biting animal must be quarantined or tested for rabies.
