2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

Read on www.live5news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead. Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges. Deputies responded...
live5news.com
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
live5news.com
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing 67-year-old
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found. Deputies say Eugene Thomas Lawton, 67, was found safe and unharmed.
live5news.com
Hilton Head Island man charged in apartment shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a Friday apartment shooting in Bluffton. James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head Island, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.
live5news.com
Missing ‘endangered’ woman found safe
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area. Deputies said no foul play was suspected; however, she was considered endangered. She was last seen wearing a multicolored...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries. Smith is described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
live5news.com
GPS tracking technology seeks to end police pursuits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Catching the “bad guy” is not as easy as it sounds, especially when a chase turns into a dangerous pursuit. Lowcountry authorities say there is a number of reasons why officers or deputies engage in pursuit, but the suspect almost always faces the same charge: Failure to stop for blue lights.
live5news.com
Judge denies gag order for Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge denied a request for a gag order to be issued in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. Both Murdaugh’s defense attorneys and the prosecution requested for evidence and filings to be sealed in the case during a bond hearing on July 20.
live5news.com
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two lanes northbound on Highway 17 and Oakland Market are back open after a crash. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
live5news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a road is blocked Friday night following a crash with injuries in the Cross area. It happened on Mudville Road near State Road. The crash was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol just before 8:00 p.m. There is no official...
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
live5news.com
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
live5news.com
Active shooter training prepares officers to keep students safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 30 North Charleston police officers gathered at Dunston Elementary Thursday to practice real-life scenarios that apply to an active shooter situation. The goal of training sessions is to get the officer’s blood pressure up by running or jogging to best replicate the feelings displayed...
live5news.com
Libel lawsuit over 2017 viral carriage horse video ends in activists’ favor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A viral video of a carriage horse laying on a street in Charleston sparked a years-long lawsuit, and now a judge has granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants in the libel case. In 2017, animal rights activists posted a video on social media of...
live5news.com
THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of school supplies. To help out, several school supply giveaways have been scheduled around the Lowcountry. Free school clothes and supplies:. There is a giveaway for students K through 8th...
Comments / 0