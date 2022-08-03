Read on www.wtok.com
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week. Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to...
United Way of East MS finishes its Stuff the Bus campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer. The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explained how much...
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Meridian and others who reside in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue. There will be one voting precinct for...
City of Meridian’s Carousel House partially closed to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A unique piece of history in the Queen City is partly closed to the public. The carousel ride in Highland Park has been partially closed since May. The Dentzel Carousel House was built in 1896 and the City of Meridian purchased the carousel to add this one-of-kind artifact to a very treasured site.
Medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program. “We had a number of inquiries...
Meridian Community College hosts summer graduation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduating is a huge milestone in a student’s life. Meridian Community College hosted its summer commencement Friday. A new chapter in life has begun for these students. With a degree in hand they are ready to take on the world. “There was lots of studying....
Quiet start to back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday starts off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy. If you are heading back to school, then expect some showers and thunderstorms as you are heading home after school. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light but still don’t forget the umbrella.
Newton County Academy hosts first football practices
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just around the corner for high school football as teams are starting to have their first practices with school starting a new semester. One team that is looking to improve on last season is Newton County Academy. The Generals had a great 2021 season...
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. That’s because crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses:. Next to...
Plan for a hot & muggy weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Considering it’s the last weekend before Meridian Public Schools return to school, many may have plans to head to the pool. If this is you, Saturday will be a great pool day! It’ll surely be hot enough with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees. Water play is a great idea because Mother Nature won’t offer too much rain-relief for the start of the weekend. However, some additional showers may sneek into parts of the area late on Saturday evening.
LCSD goes “Next Level” with new “STEAM” Lab
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s motto for this new school year is “Next Level” and that also includes new facilities, a “STEAM” lab at Southeast Middle School. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The purpose of the lab...
Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Once a Trojan always a Trojan but now Landon Harper is a Brave. The former Northeast Lauderdale pitcher signed his rookie contact through the Braves organization. Harper was drafted in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Braves after spending his last season...
Back-to-School weather doesn’t look too bad
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many students are heading back to school this week. For those heading back on Thursday, it looks like an umbrella is necessary to have because scattered afternoon showers & storms are expected. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light.
Great start to a nice weekend ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they will be in very isolated situations. If you do get caught under a shower, we could see a quick .5″ to 1″ of rainfall another good thing about the showers is that they could help cool off your area. Highs will remain in the low 90s but feel like temperatures will be a completely different story as humidity will keep heat indices near 100 degrees across our area. Make sure you find ways to beat the heat and don’t forget the umbrella just in case.
Enterprise volleyball opens the season with a 4 set battle against Northeast Jones
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted Northeast Jones in their season opener. Enterprise would stay close through the sets with the Tigers but they would take the first set 25-23. Set two would also stay close but the Bulldogs would finish strong by dominating on their blocks at the net....
Union hopes to bring a new offensive mindset to the Friday night lights
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Union football is looking to bring a new face to their offense this season. During the 2021 season the Yellowjackets running was Union’s identity. But with their young sophomore quarterback Bugs Hickman getting into rhythm, expect to see this deep going deep. They did have...
