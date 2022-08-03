MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they will be in very isolated situations. If you do get caught under a shower, we could see a quick .5″ to 1″ of rainfall another good thing about the showers is that they could help cool off your area. Highs will remain in the low 90s but feel like temperatures will be a completely different story as humidity will keep heat indices near 100 degrees across our area. Make sure you find ways to beat the heat and don’t forget the umbrella just in case.

