Connecticut Blood Center hopes to boost donor turnout with chance for $100 gift card

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Connecticut Blood Center is hoping to boost donor turnout by offering the chance to win a $100 gift card.

The center has announced that it is experiencing a blood emergency and is urging people to donate.

The center says all donations are needed, including platelets and Type O blood. They say it's important to ensure that there is ample blood supply for mothers and newborns.

Anyone who donates between Aug. 1 and Sept. 10 will be entered to win the gift card.

Click here for more information.

