Coco Gauff to face Naomi Osaka in second round of 2022 Silicon Valley Classic

Coco Gauff beats former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets
SAN JOSE (AP) — Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double-fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2. Osaka then broke Gauff for the first time in the match and overcame another 40-0 deficit with five straight points for 5-4. But Gauff closed it out on her eighth match point with an unreturnable serve. “The most proud was how I responded mentally,” Gauff said. “I could have easily folded in those couple of double-faults and match points that I lost. But I kept telling myself ‘Another point, another chance’ and then the music kind of helped on the bench. I was trying to sing along to the song to get me out of the match.”
Badosa beats Coco Gauff to reach Silicon Valley Classic semifinal
SAN JOSE -- Second-seeded Paula Badosa beat Coco Gauff 7-6(4), 6-2 on Friday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to reach her fourth semifinal of the year.Badosa won nine straight points while Gauff struggled with her serve, and led 2-0 in the second set before easing to a 5-1 lead. Gauff had six double-faults in the first set, including the final two points."It's never easy to start against such an aggressive player with a big serve," Badosa said. "I think I adapted pretty well in the (asterisk)(end) of the first set, and I played a pretty perfect tiebreak, so I'm...
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Montreal Tournament
The 21-time Grand Slam winner is not vaccinated for COVID-19, and Canada currently requires travelers to have two vaccine doses to enter the country.
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz retires amid Washington heat
Third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States retired in the third set on Thursday due to illness in searing conditions
Player Questions Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Status
The 21-time Grand Slam champion cannot enter the United States as of now due to his vaccination status.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Tennis-Serena Williams faces tough draw in first U.S. Open tune-up event
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off next week as the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her hardcourt preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open.
Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury
MONTREAL (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Friday because of the abdominal injury that caused him to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals. The Spaniard had been 19-0 in Grand Slam matches this year when he decided the injury was...
Feel Good Friday: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' Scores Big in Viral TikTok Video
Here’s a video that will make you smile. Andrea Garcia Lopez — now known as “Granny Jordan” — has become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to a video showing the 71-year-old hoopster faking out an opponent before scoring off the backboard on the court of a small town in Mexico. The video, taken by her grandson, has racked up over 1 million views. Michael Jordan is probably smiling, too.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star
SAN ESTEBAN ATATLAHUCA, Mexico, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez. Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.
Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico
British number one Cameron Norrie battled past Radu Albot to reach the semi-finals of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos, Mexico.Norrie had been given a bye into the second round, where he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in straight sets.The world number 12, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, recovered after losing his serve in the very first game to twice break Albot and take the opening set 6-3.Norrie then looked on course for another comfortable victory when forcing an early break in the second set to then lead 5-3.However, Moldovan Albot, ranked 118 in the world, gained...
Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title
World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
