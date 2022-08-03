ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WHNT-TV

Florence Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway

Kids across the country already returning to school after the summer break. For many parents and guardians, buying school supplies can be a struggle. Here is a look at how some kids in florence are getting their supplies for free.
FLORENCE, AL
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
WHNT-TV

Fireworks Mishap at Trash Pandas Game

A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night. Mission to Improve Reading Scores in Alabama Schools. Limestone County Schools Renews Faculty Training …. Alabama State Superintendent Weighs in Ahead of New …. Judgeship Reallocation Case to Be Heard in Court …. Fantasy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Families Try to Recover from Fire

Sixteen people are now left without a home after a fire destroyed a four-unit apartment building in Madison on Wednesday. Huntsville faith-based treatment helps those battling …. Lego Extravaganza set for this weekend at Downtown …. Multiple People Arrested in Pawn Shop Investigation. Family Mourns Death of Alabama A&M Graduate.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Improving Police Response to Crisis Situations

The Huntsville Police Department says deals with more than a thousand mental health crisis calls a year. Because of this, HPD says it is making sure every officer gets some level of crisis intervention training.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Child Injured in ATV Crash

A Morgan County child is in serious condition this afternoon after an ATV crash. Mission to Improve Reading Scores in Alabama Schools. Limestone County Schools Renews Faculty Training …. Alabama State Superintendent Weighs in Ahead of New …. Judgeship Reallocation Case to Be Heard in Court …. Fantasy Playhouse Children’s...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Barista Goes Above and Beyond For Customer

For young families, it can be difficult to get settled and make a new place feel like home. But one Huntsville barista not only helped a family feel welcome, but she was also part of the reason they moved in the first place!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Multiple People Arrested in Pawn Shop Investigation

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville on Thursday. Multiple People Arrested in Pawn Shop Investigation. Mission to Improve Reading Scores in Alabama Schools. Fireworks Mishap at Trash Pandas Game. World Banana Pudding Championship Eating Contest. Killen Hosting Annual Founder’s Day Celebration. Limestone...
ALBERTVILLE, AL

