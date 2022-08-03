Read on whnt.com
WHNT-TV
Florence Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway
Kids across the country already returning to school after the summer break. For many parents and guardians, buying school supplies can be a struggle. Here is a look at how some kids in florence are getting their supplies for free.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County School District Holds Substitute Teacher Training
Cliff Booth is the director of human resources for the school district. He said this year they've had a lot of new people apply to be substitutes.
WHNT-TV
The best way to spend a day in Huntsville
What’s the best way to spend a day in Huntsville? That’s the question posed to News 19 viewers on Facebook more than one week ago.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville faith-based treatment helps those battling addiction, alcoholism
His Way Recovery Program is on the front lines in the fight against addiction. The faith-based program was established in 2007 by Doug Stogner and a few others.
WHNT-TV
Fireworks Mishap at Trash Pandas Game
A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night.
WHNT-TV
Families Try to Recover from Fire
Sixteen people are now left without a home after a fire destroyed a four-unit apartment building in Madison on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
World Banana Pudding Championship Eating Contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
WHNT-TV
Improving Police Response to Crisis Situations
The Huntsville Police Department says deals with more than a thousand mental health crisis calls a year. Because of this, HPD says it is making sure every officer gets some level of crisis intervention training.
WHNT-TV
Child Injured in ATV Crash
A Morgan County child is in serious condition this afternoon after an ATV crash.
WHNT-TV
Local Barista Goes Above and Beyond For Customer
For young families, it can be difficult to get settled and make a new place feel like home. But one Huntsville barista not only helped a family feel welcome, but she was also part of the reason they moved in the first place!
WHNT-TV
Multiple People Arrested in Pawn Shop Investigation
There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville on Thursday.
WHNT-TV
Killen Hosting Annual Founder's Day Celebration
Killen is hosting its 25th annual founder's day festival. Starting right now, the festivities include parades, live music, and even a car bash.
