Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off

Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Meet The Three Daughters Of Martin Lawrence He Adores So Much

Ace American comedian Martin Lawrence was born on April 16, 1965, and came to the limelight in Hollywood by playing the role of Maurice Warfield in the sitcom What’s Happening Now!!, which aired from 1987 to 1988. He is currently revamping his career after a tumultuous lifestyle riddled with health challenges and lawsuits, and this time is ensuring that his family is fully involved, particularly his three lovely daughters, who were with him at the premiere of Bad Boys 3 in Los Angeles in 2020.
How Rich is Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shops for Birthday Balloon in Black Outfit

Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon. The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
Single Status? Malia Obama Spotted With Mystery Man For The 2nd Time As Breakup Rumors Swirl

Malia Obama was spotted with the same mystery man twice within a week, begging the question if she and Harvard boyfriend Rory Farquharson called it quits, Radar has learned.The 24-year-old and mystery man appeared to get along fabulously, chatting amongst each other as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.While some speculate a romance could be brewing, others are convinced the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama may have just been enjoying a friendly outing.She could be seen sipping on a smoothie as they spent time together in photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday.Malia...
