ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYMlq_0h3ma9Hw00

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita ’s challenge failed to materialise.

The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England’s Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic golds.

“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth title,” she said.

“I started out as a rookie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grateful.”

She was the only one of Jamaica’s star trio to compete with world 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipping the Games following last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah took 100m bronze behind her team-mates in Oregon and was the star name in Birmingham, with England’s Dina Asher-Smith out with a hamstring injury.

It meant Neita, who reached the Olympic final last year, was expected to be Thompson-Herah’s main rival and the British champion smashed her personal best to run 10.90 seconds in the semi-final.

But she could only run 11.07 seconds in the final following an awful start and also finished behind St Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAz5o_0h3ma9Hw00

“I let myself down. I will go back, watch it with my coach, analyse it, get told off, beat myself up,” said Neita.

“It shows my pick up is phenomenal but I can’t afford to run 10.90 in the semi and then 11.07 in the final. It’s not good enough.

“It’s frustrating because I was capable of winning it and I really let myself down. I’m racing one of the fastest women of all time, the competition was high but I could have done better.

“One thing about me is I’m able to turn every single negative thing into a positive. I’ll use this building up for the next thing.”

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala took the title in 10.02 seconds ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine.

I let myself down. I will go back, watch it with my coach, analyse it, get told off, beat myself up

Daryll Neita

Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon claimed bronze while England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake suffered an apparent hamstring injury and finished last.

Omanyala shook off the disappointment of last month where he suffered visa issues ahead of the World Championships and only arrived in America hours before his 100m heat, before being knocked out in the semi-final.

“I came here with the sole aim of winning the gold and in the final it was a case of controlling the race from the start,” he said.

“Once I got a good start I knew I would win the gold. When I crossed the line I felt like jumping for joy.”

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000m in a Games record of 30 minutes 48.60 seconds, echoing mum Liz who won the race in 1986 and 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNrXG_0h3ma9Hw00

It was her first major title as she beat Kenya’s Irene Cheptai following a race-long duel.

She said: “It has been such an up-and-down year. But I knew the fitness was somewhere in me. Having my family here and the crowd here. It was vibrating through my whole body. I just wanted it so bad.

“I knew the Kenyans were super strong and would put in bursts. But you can see in that last 100m I wanted gold. It is an absolute dream. It is so special to have it here in the UK.

“These are my fourth Commonwealths and I have come sixth every time. I was ready to win the medal.”

Earlier in the morning session, Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.

The Wolverhampton-born athlete claimed bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
TENNIS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryll Neita
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Geraint Thomas settles for time-trial bronze after crash as Rohan Dennis wins gold

Geraint Thomas has endured many bone-breaking crashes during his career but it was an innocuous tussle with a metal barrier which cost him a shot at Commonwealth gold in the Black Country. With around 50 technical turns to navigate, this was a time-trial course to reward those who risked pushing to its ragged edge, but Thomas was punished for overcommitting as he ran wide and lost his rear tyre before spilling over the feet of a steel fence early on the 37km route. The Welshman dusted himself down to win bronze, finishing half a minute behind Australia’s Rohan Dennis who...
CYCLING
The Guardian

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle

Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand

Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Kenya#100 Metres#British
The Independent

Richard Thompson named as new ECB chair and pledges to restore trust in cricket

Surrey chief Richard Thompson has been named as the new England and Wales Cricket board chairman.The 55-year-old will leave his chairmanship at Surrey to join the ECB on September 1, ending the organisation’s 11-month wait to fill the post on a permanent basis.Former FA chief Ian Watmore stood down from the role in October 2021, while Martin Darlow has been interim chair since April.Thompson immediately pledged to restore trust in the ECB in the wake of the racism scandals that have engulfed the sport in the last year.“I am immensely proud to become chair of the ECB at what is...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
WORLD
The Independent

Boxer wins first Commonwealth Games medal for tiny island nation of Niue

Boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams took just five minutes to seal his place in Commonwealth Games history by winning Niue’s first-ever medal.With a population of around 1,600, it was perhaps no surprise that Niue – a coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean 375 miles to the east of Tonga – had never made its way onto the medal table at five previous Games.But heavyweight Tutakitoa-Williams ended that wait by stopping his Cook Islands opponent Michael Schuster in the second round of their quarter-final contest at Birmingham 2022.“I set out to become the first Niuean to win a medal and I’ve got it...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Scotland
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United sign Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris from Arsenal

Manchester United have added to their Euro 2022-winning contingent with the signing of Nikita Parris from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.The 28-year-old striker, who made two appearances off the bench during England’s victorious European Championship campaign, has earned 67 caps for the Lionesses and was also a Champions League winner with Lyon.She joins Marc Skinner’s side after one season with Arsenal, following previous stints with Everton and Manchester City and was at one point was the WSL’s top goalscorer.“It feels unbelievable to be here,” said Parris, who has signed a deal with United through to the end of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Squires Gate vs Northwich Victoria LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Squires Gate take on Northwich Victoria in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Albert Jarrett: War veteran Commonwealth Games baton bearer dies

A celebrated war veteran, who was a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has died. Aged 98, Albert Jarrett became the second oldest person to carry the Queen's Baton when it was in Solihull on 26 July. He was born in Jamaica in 1924 and came over to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Gemma Frizelle overjoyed by unexpected Commonwealth gold

Gemma Frizelle admitted she did not expect to win a gold medal for Wales in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final after overcoming injury problems to compete.Set to Nessun Dorma, which is her mother’s favourite song, the 24-year-old topped the leaderboard with a total of 28.700 to edge past Cyprus’ Anna Sokolova and Canada’s Carmel Kallemaa who scored 28.300 and 28.200, respectively.The result is Wales’ first gold in the hoop, and Frizelle revealed the result came as a surprise.“I just didn’t ever expect it,” she said. “Yeah it’s just amazing, I can’t believe it to be honest, so I don’t know,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

779K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy