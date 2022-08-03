ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby in Swindon

By Lamiat Sabin
 2 days ago

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Swindon .

Emergency services were called to a residential address in Holbein Close, Grange Park, in the early hours of Monday.

Wiltshire Police has arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of manslaughter and she is being held in custody.

Police said the death of the child is still being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday.

Police have not revealed whether the baby was a boy or a girl.

Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.

“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post-mortem examination next week.”

