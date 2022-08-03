ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety , an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris , has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris , the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s.

Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did with the original show.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our studio for a long time,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Outside of preparing for his latest television endeavor, Chris Rock recently joined forces with comedian and superstar Kevin Hart for their Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour after a five-year break from hitting the road. The two comics performed at venues across New York and New Jersey; The tour kicked off at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y. on July 21 and concluded at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25.

A premiere date has not been announced for Everybody Still Hates Chris .

New Jersey State
