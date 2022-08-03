ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICHARD JOHNSON: Suraj Patel, who is running for Congress, just got engaged

By Richard Johnson, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Suraj Patel, who is running for Congress against Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, just got engaged.

Patel, 38, popped the question to Emily Bina, a producer at The Atlantic, and she said “Yes!”

The couple met in DUMBO in late 2018 after Patel lost a previous election.

“This beautiful woman comes up to me and says, ‘I just want to let you know, I voted for you and I live on your block. I like your politics”

Three and a half years later, as friends hid in the bushes filming it, Patel tapped her on the shoulder and said, “You live on my block, and I’m voting for you.”

Nadler represents the Upper West Side and Maloney the Upper East Side but now their districts are being merged.

“Lots of people are trying to figure out if they can afford to live here and raise a family,” said Patel, a lawyer. “It’s a generational issue for our district.”

Suraj and Emily live in the same building with his two brothers, sister-in-law, toddler nephew and twin dogs, Peyton and Eli. Sounds like a sitcom.

