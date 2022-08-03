Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold near its crest of 22.3 feet through this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 22.3 Sat 9 am CDT 22.1 21.3 20.4
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Porte, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Porte; Pulaski; Starke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT/415 PM CDT/ FOR WESTERN PULASKI...STARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN LA PORTE COUNTIES At 429 PM EDT/329 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Kingsford Heights to Rensselaer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knox, North Judson, Francesville, Hamlet, Medaryville, La Crosse, Lomax, English Lake, Denham, Brems, Toto, Clarks, San Pierre, Grovertown and Bass Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
