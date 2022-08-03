Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aiken State Park, or 17 miles northeast of Aiken, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken State Park, Wagener, Perry, Perry Airport and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 22 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO