Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan; RFQ #SCL-767008326

September 7, 2022 at 3:00PM (PT)

THE CITY OF SEATTLE

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION #767008326

for

Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan

The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks to engage a consultant to provide consulting services to a joint effort between SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) and City Light (Seattle City Light) in an internal planning effort to evaluate various long-term planning alternatives for the Cedar Falls Project. The alternatives range from rehabilitation of existing infrastructure for continued operation of water supply and hydropower operations to decommissioning of existing infrastructure and construction of new water storage infrastructure, with and without hydropower facilities. The objective of this internal effort is to provide the City with a roadmap for determining what should be done with the Cedar Falls Project now and in the future. An expected outcome of this plan development work is the identification of major uncertainties and key issues that will need to be addressed through collaboration with external stakeholders if the City decides to pursue any of these alternatives in the future.

City Light will be handling the contractual component of this work on behalf of the City. City Light is soliciting proposals and qualifications from consultants to support the Joint City Light and SPU Cedar Falls Long-Term Planning effort through three (3) phases. Initial approval is for Phase 1. Future phases of the Scope of Work shall be negotiated between both parties and released via an executed Amendment.

The term of the contract shall begin on the date of execution by the General Manager and CEO of Seattle City Light, or designee, and is expected to continue to 1 to 4 years. City Light will contract with one or more Consultants. City Light has identified a budget not to exceed Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,400,000) for the total of all contracts.

SCL, may at its option, amend the original contract for scope, time, and funding, subject to the continuing appropriation authority by the Seattle City Council.

OBTAINING RFP DOCUMENTS: Documents will be available online August 5, 2022, at http:/cityofseattle.bonfirehub.com. Consultants must complete a free registration prior to viewing, printing and saving to their own equipment at no cost. Please contact Bonfire at Support@GoBonfire.com for technical questions related to your submission. You can also visit their help forum at https://bonfirebuv.zendesk.com/hc.

The contract that is awarded as a result of this RFQ will be awarded in a manner that will comply with all applicable laws of the United States, State of Washington, the City Charter, and Ordinances of the City of Seattle.

“WOMEN AND MINORITY AFFIRMATIVE EFFORTS REQUIREMENTS: All proposals are required to meet the Affirmative Efforts requirements as specified in the RFQ. An Outreach Plan will be required for the top-rated consultant(s).”