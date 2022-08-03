ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan; RFQ #SCL-767008326

By The Consultant Connection
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

September 7, 2022 at 3:00PM (PT)

THE CITY OF SEATTLE

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION #767008326

for

Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan

The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks to engage a consultant to provide consulting services to a joint effort between SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) and City Light (Seattle City Light) in an internal planning effort to evaluate various long-term planning alternatives for the Cedar Falls Project. The alternatives range from rehabilitation of existing infrastructure for continued operation of water supply and hydropower operations to decommissioning of existing infrastructure and construction of new water storage infrastructure, with and without hydropower facilities. The objective of this internal effort is to provide the City with a roadmap for determining what should be done with the Cedar Falls Project now and in the future. An expected outcome of this plan development work is the identification of major uncertainties and key issues that will need to be addressed through collaboration with external stakeholders if the City decides to pursue any of these alternatives in the future.

City Light will be handling the contractual component of this work on behalf of the City. City Light is soliciting proposals and qualifications from consultants to support the Joint City Light and SPU Cedar Falls Long-Term Planning effort through three (3) phases. Initial approval is for Phase 1. Future phases of the Scope of Work shall be negotiated between both parties and released via an executed Amendment.

The term of the contract shall begin on the date of execution by the General Manager and CEO of Seattle City Light, or designee, and is expected to continue to 1 to 4 years. City Light will contract with one or more Consultants. City Light has identified a budget not to exceed Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,400,000) for the total of all contracts.

SCL, may at its option, amend the original contract for scope, time, and funding, subject to the continuing appropriation authority by the Seattle City Council.

OBTAINING RFP DOCUMENTS: Documents will be available online August 5, 2022, at http:/cityofseattle.bonfirehub.com. Consultants must complete a free registration prior to viewing, printing and saving to their own equipment at no cost. Please contact Bonfire at Support@GoBonfire.com for technical questions related to your submission. You can also visit their help forum at https://bonfirebuv.zendesk.com/hc.

The contract that is awarded as a result of this RFQ will be awarded in a manner that will comply with all applicable laws of the United States, State of Washington, the City Charter, and Ordinances of the City of Seattle.

“WOMEN AND MINORITY AFFIRMATIVE EFFORTS REQUIREMENTS: All proposals are required to meet the Affirmative Efforts requirements as specified in the RFQ. An Outreach Plan will be required for the top-rated consultant(s).”

Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Awarded Federal Grant to Provide Energy Efficiency and Health Improvements in Multifamily Affordable Housing

Department of Energy Grant Supports City of Seattle’s Nation-Leading Efforts to Decarbonize Existing Multifamily Affordable Housing Buildings. Seattle (August 4, 2022) – The City of Seattle has been awarded a grant from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Enhancement and Innovation Program to convert gas water heating, space heating and other gas appliances in multifamily affordable housing properties to electric systems. In Seattle, buildings are one of the largest and fastest growing sources of climate pollution. The projects supported by this federal grant will provide valuable insights and data to DOE to help inform a holistic nationwide approach to energy efficiency and decarbonization in the multifamily affordable housing sector. While the City applied for $1.7 million, the final amount will be determined through award negotiations with DOE.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle/King County Clinic Returns With Vision Services After Pandemic Hiatus

La Clínica de Seattle/Condado de King regresa con servicios para la vista después de su pausa por la pandemia 受到疫情而中斷的西雅圖/金縣診所視力服務即將恢復 대유행으로 중단되었던 시애틀/킹카운티 클리닉이 안과 서비스와 함께 재개합니다 Phòng Khám Seattle / Quận King (Seattle/King County Clinic) Hoạt Động Trở Lại với Các Dịch Vụ Thị Lực Sau Sự Gián Đoạn vì Đại Dịch የሲያትል/ኪንግ […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell and Office of Economic Development Launch 2022 Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund

Small business owners can now apply for up to $100,000 for tenant improvement and build out projects. Mayor Bruce Harrell and the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) announced the investment of $1.9 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funding (CLFR) into the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Through an open application process, the Tenant Improvement Fund will grant eligible small businesses up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable for projects located within Seattle city limits. The Tenant Improvement Fund will:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Monorail Westlake Station Access

The links below will open new tabs. Due to an elevator outage at Westlake Center Mall, Seattle Center Monorail will not have elevator access at Westlake Station during the following windows of time:. Friday, August 5 from 7:30am-10am and 7-11pm. Saturday, August 6 from 8:30-10am and 7-11pm. Sunday, August 7...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks public comment on draft map of new City Council Districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is currently in the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts. Over the past five months, the Commission has hosted or participated in more than 50 community information sessions, a community survey, and seven public forums to gather feedback from the public about the redistricting process and its potential impact on neighborhoods. This process has resulted in the Commission adopting a draft map of new City Council District boundaries. Members of the public are invited to submit comments on the draft map and its proposed district boundaries.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Council and Mayor Harrell announce appointees to the newly formed Indigenous Advisory Council

Today, the Seattle City Council confirmed the appointment of nine members to the City’s new Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC). Established by legislation, the IAC includes representation from the area’s diverse Indigenous communities and establishes a critical step forward in strengthening the City of Seattle’s relationship with American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. The nine Council members will advise the Mayor, Seattle City Council, and City departments on policies and issues impacting Indigenous people.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Rules Require Seattle Tree Service Providers to Register With the City

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes. The City Council recently passed Council Bill...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Hosting Two Additional Community-Led Conversations in Ongoing Police Chief Search

Seattle – Seattle residents are invited to attend two additional in-person community-led conversations to inform the ongoing search process for Seattle’s next chief of police. Facilitated in partnership by City staff and community-based organizations, these sessions will build on previous forums held in July, creating a space for community members to share the priorities and values they would like the search to elevate.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Suzanne Sailto (Snoqualmie)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am Suzanne Sailto, a Snoqualmie Tribal member and an elected member of the Snoqualmie Tribal Council. I was born in Toppenish, WA, but I lived everywhere nationwide due to my father being in the military. I have lived in Italy, Germany, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia. I graduated from Lakes High School, and I attended a two-year program at Ever Increasing Word Ministries. I have three children, who are all young men, and four grandchildren. I am an advocate for the YMCA, Encompass, and the Elder Advisory Board. I enjoy family time, volunteer work, and going to church.
Seattle, Washington

Councilmembers Pedersen, Strauss Celebrate Unanimous Passage of Legislation Protecting Seattle’s Restaurants

SEATTLE – Councilmembers Alex Pedersen (District 4, Northeast Seattle,) and Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle,) joined by stakeholders, issued the following statements after the Seattle City Council unanimously approved their legislation today which supports Seattle’s diverse local restaurants by limiting the fees they need to pay to third party delivery corporations.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Jaci McCormack (Nez Perce)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I was raised by my grandparents on the Nez Perce reservation in Idaho. I graduated from Lake Oswego High School, where I was recruited to play basketball at Illinois State. After college, I moved around trying to find the perfect balance with work and finding my passion – that’s when Rise Above was founded.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Luther “Jay” Mills (Suquamish)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. II was born and raised in Bremerton, Washington. I found out that my Great Grandmother’s family had left the Port Madison Reservation because an Indian Agent approached my Great Great Grandfather and told him he needed to send his kids to a boarding school. She remembers her father telling the Indian Agent that these kids are my responsibility and they will go where I go! They then left the reservation and homesteaded in Bremerton on Phinney Bay. I was fortunate to grow up in a generation that learned from my elders the traditions and customs of the Suquamish Tribe, as well as learning about the struggles they endured. They are a big part of who I am today. I married my high school sweetheart 44 years ago. I have five beautiful children and 20 grandkids! I moved from Bremerton back to Suquamish when the first tribal HUD homes were built in the 1980s. This is where I raised my family and was encouraged to run for a Tribal Council position in 1984. As an elected Suquamish Tribal Council member, I am truly honored to represent my tribe in this capacity, knowing the city’s namesake is our great leader Chief Sealth (Seattle).
BREMERTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

July Publication Updates

Tip 104, Getting an OTC (Online Trade-Construction) Permit, was updated with new contact information for submitting questions. Tip 132, Installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for Single-Family and Multifamily Homes, was updated with new contact information for submitting questions. Tip 209, Application Requirements for Shoreline Permits, was updated with the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Derrick Belgarde (Siletz & Chippewa-Cree)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I’m an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Chippewa-Cree. I am a father of three and have been married for 20 years. I’ve worked for Chief Seattle Club for over 7 years. I consider it a blessing to be able to serve my community. I have plenty of lived experience being homeless, and utilizing services while I was on the street. I love music, love to bead, and love spending time outdoors camping.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Construction Mentorship and Leadership Development Training; RFP Number: FAS 2022-030

9/12/2022, 10:00 p.m. (PST) Request for Proposals (RFP) The City of Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services seeks proposals from organizations and coalitions that can offer one or both of the following for:. A culturally inclusive mentorship program for Priority Hire construction apprentices. Leadership development for Priority Hire construction...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Plan Review Process Reminder

On January 10, 2022, SDCI transitioned to providing plan reviews via plan mark-up instead of traditional letters. This Building Connections article is a refresher for applicants responding to review comments. The primary change for this plan review process is that applicants document responses to comments directly in the plan set...
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Donny Stevenson (Muckleshoot)

1. Tell us a little bit about yourself:  My name is Donny Stevenson; I am a proudly enrolled member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and a living representative of the amazing legacy and leadership of our bəqəlšuɫ people.  I am humbled by this lineage and legacy and honored to act in our people’s way: as […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Bruce Harrell Appoints Greg Wong Deputy Mayor of External Relations

Seattle – Mayor Bruce Harrell today announced that Greg Wong will serve as Seattle’s Deputy Mayor of External Relations. Wong joins the Mayor’s Office from the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) where he has served as Interim Director since Mayor Harrell appointed him to the position in February.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Joint Statement from Mayor Bruce Harrell, Council President Debora Juarez, and Council Transportation Committee Chair Alex Pedersen on Sound Transit Board Adoption of Motion 2022-57

Today we applaud the unanimous adoption of Sound Transit Motion 2022-57, a critical milestone for the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project. This action selects a preferred route and station locations for portions of the WSBLE project and requests additional studies to inform decisions for the remaining stations. The motion is compatible with Joint Resolution 32055, adopted unanimously by City Council and signed by the Mayor early this month, that put forward a City position on WSBLE, based on years of engagement and consensus building with Sound Transit and other partner agencies, and community members and stakeholders across the projected alignment.
SEATTLE, WA

