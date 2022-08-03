Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television.

Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “ The View ,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season.

ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal.

As Variety previously reported , “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September, filling the conservative seat on the panel that has been vacant ever since Meghan McCain left the show in 2021. Insiders say Farah Griffin’s official announcement is imminent. (This week, “The View” has been teasing a new co-host announcement in on-air promos.)

Hostin has been a co-host on “The View” since 2016. With her new deal at “The View,” Hostin will continue to appear in special projects for ABC, such as “Soul of a Nation,” and provide commentary on shows like “20/20,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.”

A lawyer, author, journalist and television personality, Hostin joined ABC News as a legal correspondent and analyst in 2016, a few months before she was named co-host on “The View.” Prior to ABC, her television career began with frequent appearances on Court TV, Fox News and CNN. Last year, she launched her own media company , Sunny Hostin Productions, which is focused on social justice issues and inclusive storytelling.

By locking in Hostin, “The View” is firming up the majority of its lineup for the foreseeable future — particularly, through the next election cycle with many of its hosts locked in through 2024.

Last September, Goldberg inked a four-year renewal deal , taking her through Season 28. This May, Behar renewed for another three years, despite previously telling Variety ‘s Ramin Setoodeh in his book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View'” the she had planned to retire this year.

The upcoming 26th season will see “The View” tackle the 2022 midterms. The daytime show, created by Barbara Walters, has excelled with its heavy focus on politics in recent years, and has become a go-to spot on the campaign trail. Ratings surged throughout the Trump years, and especially popped in the lead-up to the 2020 election — likely something that execs hope to emulate in the next election cycle with a new, but mostly familiar, panel of women.