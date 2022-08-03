Checking in with The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach: Q&A

Read on ew.com
Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA
Click here to read the full article. Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation. Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City, alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku. Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters. Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’...
‘Not Okay’ Star Zoey Deutch Discusses Producing the Dark Comedy and the Test Screening Note That Changed It
For Zoey Deutch, it’s all about the details. The actor-turned-producer returns to the screen Friday in Quinn Shephard’s dark comedy Not Okay, and she plays Danni Sanders, a depressed young woman who Photoshops her way to Paris to impress an influencer (Dylan O’Brien). However, Danni’s plans quickly go awry when a terrorist attack coincides with her whereabouts, and instead of telling the truth, she opts to pose as a trauma survivor, achieving the overnight fame and attention she thought she always wanted. More from The Hollywood ReporterScript to Scene: 'Barry' Writer Explains the Show's "Stoner Oracle"How Production Design of 'Only Murders in...
‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
Five Days at Memorial review: A brutal but necessary retelling of an American disgrace
For years, Ryan Murphy and his team tried to develop Katrina: American Crime Story. The season was going to be based on Five Days at Memorial, Sheri Fink's bestselling book about the horrifying events at New Orleans' Memorial Medical Center — including the alleged euthanasia of several patients by Dr. Anna Pou and two nurses — in the desperate days after the hurricane ravaged the city.
Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston talk They/Them and using horror as a 'tool for change'
Forty-two years after Friday the 13th, Kevin Bacon is heading back to camp, and this time, he's in charge. In the new horror movie They/Them (get it? — you're supposed to pronounce the "slash" in the title), Bacon and True Blood alum Carrie Preston play the husband-and-wife operators of a sadistic gay conversion camp. From body shaming to shock therapy, their methods are horrific, but it soon becomes apparent that something even more sinister is going on, as the bodies pile up.
Thai cave hero reveals the major difference between Thirteen Lives and the real rescue
Nothing can fully capture the experience of diving into the darkness of a flooded cave, crawling against strong currents and dangerous debris, squeezing between muddy crevices with unwieldy oxygen tanks, knowing that one false move, one sharp branch, could sever your tenuous lifeline to the surface. But according to Richard...
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report
Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
Days of Our Lives is moving to Peacock, ending a 57-year run on NBC
It's a shocker worthy of soap opera. The daytime drama Days of Our Lives, NBC's longest-running series, will be making the jump to the Peacock streaming platform this fall, the network announced Wednesday. NBC News Daily, a new hourlong program, will air in the vacated DOOL time slot. New episodes...
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
Jennifer Coolidge wants Legally Blonde 3 real bad so drag queens stop terrorizing her with hot dogs
Jennifer Coolidge wants to do a patriotic service to the drag queens serving our community: Provide them with fresh material to recreate from Legally Blonde 3. The White Lotus actress revealed in a recent interview that she's "very excited" about potentially slipping back into Paulette Bonafonté's bedazzled denim vest for the long-awaited, previously announced, ever-delayed Legally Blonde threequel to the 2001 hit — but mostly because it will finally stop drag performers from harassing her with hot dogs.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
In a move that shocked Hollywood observers for the amount of money wasted, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that it is shelving all plans to release the nearly finished film Batgirl, starring actress Leslie Grace. The film had originally been planned with a $75 million budget that had rocketed up...
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
What does Batgirl's demise mean for Michael Keaton's return as Batman?
Warner Bros'. shocking decision to clip Batgirl's wings after sinking $90 million into the nearly finished film leaves more questions than a ransom note from the Riddler. Among them, what will this mean for one of the movie's most highly anticipated reveals: Michael Keaton's return as Batman?. Back in December,...
