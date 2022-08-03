ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota after an evangelist was banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality.

The tribal ordinance, which does not apply to local churches and ministries run by tribal members, was passed in late July amid concern from some tribal council members over Christian ministries evangelizing on the reservation, working with children as well as a history of abuse against Native Americans by some churches. The tribe's leadership has insisted it remains open to all religions, in keeping with its Bill of Rights, but the action showed significant pushback against some Christian missionary groups.

“The history of abuses by the churches on Indigenous peoples has caused generational trauma to Indigenous peoples across the world,” the tribal council stated in its ordinance.

The council's actions were prompted by a South Dakota group called Jesus is King Missions creating a pamphlet that called Tunkasila a false god or demon, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported. It also claimed that the late Lakota medicine man Nicholas Black Elk, who converted to Catholicism and continued to practice Lakota ceremonies, had a “racist vision.”

“According to the Bible, Jesus is the way, the truth and the life and no one comes to the Father but by him,” said Michael Monfore, a missionary with the group. “I know that may not be considered politically correct, or it might be considered intolerant or bigoted, but that’s what Christ said.”

The tribe has banned Monfore from entering the reservation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

Indian Boarding Schools: Readers Ask Us #5

Your questions about Indian Boarding Schools, as answered by our team. How did Indigeneous people find healing in their families and communities? Did they remain silent or did they tell their children,their relatives, their parents? Thanks so much for sharing for the rest of us. This is the million dollar...
EDUCATION
nativenewsonline.net

Native News Online Asks: What would you have given the Pope?

Last week on our Native News Online social media, we asked our followers “What would you have given the Pope?” This comes after many in Indian Country have expressed disapproval of Pope Francis receiving a headdress during ‘Pilgrimage of Penance’. Here are some of the responses:
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
AFP

Pope celebrates mass at North America's oldest Catholic shrine

Pope Francis celebrated mass Thursday at the oldest Catholic shrine in North America, preaching reconciliation on the fourth day of a visit to Canada as he seeks to reset the Church's relationship with Indigenous people. Francis came to Canada to apologize for the Church's role in the abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run schools.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Elk
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Oglala Sioux Tribe#Lakota#Christian#Native Americans#Catholicism
The Guardian

Celebrating the Black Jesus – a photo essay

The Messiah was born in February. Quinamayó’s ancestors, black people kidnapped from Africa, were not allowed to celebrate Christmas in December. That was an exclusive month for the owners of the haciendas. That is why the Quinamayó ancestors decided to celebrate their own festivities 45 days after the date dictated by the Catholic church, the same time that the Virgin Mary kept her diet once she gave birth.
RELIGION
Direct Relief

The Invisible War – Healing the Spirit on Native Reservations [Short Documentary]

This video shares the beauty and resilience of the Northern Cheyenne people as they navigate their health and wellness challenges in the face of systemic inequities. Today, health care is provided by the federal Indian Health Service (IHS) to individuals who are enrolled members of federally recognized Indian Tribes and Alaska Natives. Congressional funding covers an estimated 60% of their health care needs. As a result, serious health disparities exist.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Washington Examiner

This Wednesday, celebrate our forgotten founding document: The Northwest Ordinance

The people revere our founding documents as much as they do the men who composed them. Yet we would do well to make a special note to mark today, July 13, as well. On this day in 1787, 235 years ago, while the Constitutional Convention met in Philadelphia to compose a new constitution for the country, the Congress formed under the Articles of Confederation passed the Northwest Ordinance.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy