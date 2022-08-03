Environmental concerns raised over proposed homeless camp on Virginia Key

Read on www.local10.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent LineupThe New York ExclusiveMiami, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
Click10.com
Protests planned, Miami-Dade mayor responds over proposed Virginia Key homeless camp
MIAMI – A memo from Miami-Dade County’s mayor to members of the Board of County Commissioners adds yet another voice of concern for a proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key. And this weekend, at least three groups will be on-site protesting the proposed “transition zone.”. Mayor Daniella...
Click10.com
County commissioner hosting town hall to discuss Miami homeless camp proposal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Virginia Key has been a proposed site to build a homeless community in Miami, but one county commissioner says that’s not the case. The plan to house homeless on Virginia Key may be technically still be in play, though it increasingly appears to be a successful attention-getter to Miami’s chronic tent cities from the city commissioner who has made that his mission.
wlrn.org
'I was absolutely shocked': Virginia Key homeless encampment approval causes uproar
Miami city commissioners initially shot down a proposal to move many unhoused people to an encampment on Virginia Key. But Esther Alonso, founder of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, knew that this wasn’t the end. And she was right. Hours later, on Thursday, the motion to pilot the “transition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County will help 48 beagles rescued from a medical research facility in Virginia find new homes in South Florida. The pups made the trip from Virginia and arrived late Thursday night. 4,000 beagles were rescued from unsafe conditions at a...
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
Click10.com
Sign for ‘98 Points of Light Way’ goes up in honor of Surfside condo collapse victims
SURFSIDE, Fla. – The Town of Surfside held a gathering Thursday for the official unveiling of “98 Points of Light Way” on Collins Avenue, in honor of the 98 victims killed in last year’s Champlain Towers South collapse. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Legislature...
Click10.com
Amid wave of migrant landings, Hialeah church opens doors to help
HIALEAH, Fla. – Amid a wave of migrant landings in South Florida, including three separate landings in the Florida Keys Thursday, a Hialeah church has opened its doors to help. Images of rickety boats full of migrants, that we’ve seen several times over the last few months, have had...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Miami
There are plenty of reasons Miami is called The Magic City, but for me, it’s all about the food. Sure, there are many things to do in Miami between meals, from catching the Heat or Marlins play to visiting nearby Everglades National Park. But the cosmopolitan city is a...
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
Click10.com
August 2022 Community Events Calendar
Now – Sunday, Sep. 11. The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
The Jills Zeder Group's Hillary Hertzberg Helps Heat Up Miami's Red Hot Real Estate Market
While many industries have yet to fully rebound from the economic devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. real estate market has held strong. In fact, real estate in many American cities actually flourished throughout the global health crisis. Though the industry experienced a brief dip at the pandemic’s onset, real estate’s bounceback was swift. Home sales were 20.5% higher in February 2021 year-over-year than 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As agents and investors moved 6.12 million properties in 2021, the highest number of existing homes sold in the country since 2006, it is safe to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, and there is now a tropical wave expected to roll off the coast of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami Still Recruiting Former WR Commitment Andy Jean
2023 WR and Florida commit Andy Jean updates recruitment at Varsity Sports Network Dade County Media Day.
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
Comments / 0