TikTokers Say This $5 Mattifying Powder Makes Their Skin Look Like ‘Facetune in Real Life’ & It’s Selling Out

Everyone who knows me well knows that I can’t leave the house without my coveted charcoal blotting papers . What can I say, I’m an oily gal! That said, blotting sheets only do so much; there are only so many times you can duck behind your office desk or restaurant menu to touch up your face. One solution that isn’t so high-maintenance is a mattifying face powder, and thanks to TikTok (per usual), we found one that acts as a real-life filter for your skin.

Say hello to the Brighten Up! Banana Powder by essence . If it looks familiar to you that’s because it’s going viral on TikTok and consequently selling out everywhere except for Ulta. The $5 skin-blurring powder yields jaw-dropping results. We’re serious, your jaw will be on the floor after watching @mualesandro’s TikTok try-on , which, by the way, has garnered over seven million views in just two days.

Just look at how his complexion is shiny to begin with and then completely matte and poreless after pressing the powder onto his skin. As he says in the video, he’s “done gatekeeping this $4 powder that makes your pores disappear” because “this essence powder literally looks like Facetune in real life.” At the end, he adds, “I’m wearing this to my grave.”

Uhhhhmmm, SOLD! The difference is day and night, and other TikTokers have taken to the platform to show similarly shocking results. Additional proof: these videos from @themexicanbeauty and @alishasapproach .

Their makeup looks absolutely flawless after applying essence’s Brighten Up! Banana Powder . Whether you’re going to an event where lots of flash photos will be taken or are a naturally oily gal like me, this secret weapon of a product needs to be with you wherever you go.

The game-changing pressed powder has already sold out at Amazon and Target , but it’s still in stock for $5 at Ulta right now. Snatch yours ASAP before it sells out everywhere.

Let’s cut to the chase: This powder’s mattifying formula sets your makeup look so that there’s no creasing throughout the day. It’s ideal for baking your under-eyes, per the brand. However, as shown by TikTok, you can swipe it over your entire face for a smooth, matte finish.

Lots of Ulta shoppers join TikTok in celebrating this skin-perfecting powder .

“Absolutely stunning as a setting powder. Blurs my pores and brightens my under-eye area,” wrote one reviewer.

“I love this brightening powder . I specifically use it under my eyes and it makes a huge difference,” wrote another shopper. “I’m 40 years old and it does not get into my lines. I will continue to buy this over and over! I love that it is so affordable too!”

After the TikTok try-ons and glowing shopper reviews, catch us buying multiples of essence’s Brighten Up! Banana Powder since it’s selling like hot cakes and bound to go out of stock everywhere.