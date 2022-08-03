Heartland fire department gets voter support on new sales tax

Read on ktvo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County on Friday
MILAN, Mo. — On Friday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of 1,830...
ktvo.com
Heartland students receive free school supplies at Thursday event
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville area students and their parents had a chance to snag some free school supplies and sign up for activities courtesy of several Heartland organizations and the Northeast Missouri Area Health and Education Center. NEMO AHEC held its annual back-to-school fair Thursday afternoon at The Crossing...
ktvo.com
Federal agents raid Kirksville apartment building in search for fugitive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The search for wanted murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, continues. Rongey is on the run and wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder and mutilation of Stephen Munn, 54, also from Kirksville. Local and federal agents continue their raids on residences across northeast Missouri...
ktvo.com
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Identity of Kirksville arson fire victim released; new details learned
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Kirksville police have now released the name of a Kirksville woman killed in an arson fire last week. They identify her as Belinda Garrett, 42, who lived in the home at the corner of Mary and Luther streets. The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. last Friday.
ktvo.com
Reported sighting of murder suspect near Novinger turns out to be false alarm
NEAR NOVINGER, Mo. — U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT team rushed to the Chariton River east of Novinger Thursday morning for a reported sighting of a wanted murder suspect. Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a man matching the description of...
ktvo.com
Reward offered for information leading to capture of Kirksville murder suspect
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville. The Adair County Sheriff's office made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Jesse Rongey, 38, is wanted for the July 5,...
Comments / 0