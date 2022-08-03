Read on www.25newsnow.com
Five PPS schools start new school year with new names
PEORIA, Ill. – Five Peoria Public Schools will start the new school year Wednesday with new names. Ribbon-cuttings for the schools started Monday and are continuing Tuesday. “Children need to know who they are. They need to know that they came from greatness, that they came from people…their origin was not just slavery,” said Martha Ross, Peoria Public School Board president, to 25 News.
Bloomington hosts Public Safety Day
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - First responders and city workers invited kids to learn about how police and fire to keep the community safe. The fire department gave engine walk throughs, showed an airbag simulation and CPR among other things. The police showed a mock traffic stop, K-9 dogs and taser demos. The children from the youth enrichment program were able to see all the action.
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts come...
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
Heartland graduates inaugural Rivian class
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight Rivian employees have upped their skills in repairing the electric vehicles they work on thanks to a partnership with Heartland Community College. Monday night, the inaugural class of Rivian apprentices graduated from HCC’s technical trades program. The program is designed for Rivian employees and...
Nearly 200 attend Secret Service research presentation at Normal West
Nearly 200 people attended a presentation on school violence research by representatives of the U.S. Secret Service Thursday morning at Normal West Community High School. The four-hour event was aimed at equipping those attending with the ability to identify student behavioral issues as early as possible, with the presentation based on years of research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
Foundation launches in memory of Jelani Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A foundation was launched in memory of missing Illinois State University graduate student. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page shared The Jelani Day Foundation. According to the foundation's website, the foundation will support families of missing minorities. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on...
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
IDHS moves county jail inmates who need mental health treatment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some sheriffs and State’s Attorneys in Illinois are declaring a victory, now that inmates with mental health issues will be transferred from county jails to Illinois Department of Human Services treatment facilities. The officials, including in Knox and McLean Counties in the area, filed suit...
Woman participates in St. Jude run ‘virtually’
GERMANTOWN HILLS (WEEK) - After 14 years running the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, Jan Marks was determined to keep her streak no matter how creative she had to get. Due to medical reasons Marks couldn’t join her team in the run this year, but that did not mean she didn’t run. Marks decided to run her miles at home. She kept up with her team’s miles while her neighbors cheer her on.
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (25 News Now) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (WEEK) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm. Saturday, R&B...
Mackinaw food pantry struggles as demand increases
MACKINAW (25 News Now) - With the rising cost of goods, food pantry’s have become more essential for some people. In the Village of Mackinaw, many rely on one of the only pantries there. “With the price of everything going up, gas prices, electricity bills, everything, we were feeling...
2022 Peoria County 4-H Show kicks off
PEORIA (WEEK) - The event showcased all the different projects the 4-H program participants created in 2022. It was held at the Peoria EXPO gardens and focused on non-livestock projects. There were stations about bugs, different countries, and skills like photography, food, and arts. “It’s pretty exciting the amount of...
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
Loaded handgun seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a man who was in possession of a loaded handgun Friday morning. 33-year-old Elander L. Simmons was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm without a Valid FOID card, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
