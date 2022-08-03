Macon Health Department to host End of Summer Health Fair

Read on ktvo.com
Related
ktvo.com
Heartland students receive free school supplies at Thursday event
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville area students and their parents had a chance to snag some free school supplies and sign up for activities courtesy of several Heartland organizations and the Northeast Missouri Area Health and Education Center. NEMO AHEC held its annual back-to-school fair Thursday afternoon at The Crossing...
ktvo.com
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County on Friday
MILAN, Mo. — On Friday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of 1,830...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department has reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the most recent 7-day period, ending August 2. This number is a decrease of three from last week, and 18 less than the week before that. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ktvo.com
Heartland fire department gets voter support on new sales tax
Memphis, Mo. — Increased taxation is always a touchy subject for voters during any election, but the citizens of a northeast Missouri community were more than willing to oblige. The Scotland County Fire Department in Memphis will now receive the benefits of a new sales tax worth one half...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Tip about northeast Missouri fugitive sighting proves not credible
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday evening marks one week since an intense manhunt started for a fugitive wanted for murdering and mutilating Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville, and it's still active. Around mid-afternoon, investigators looking for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, received a tip about a possible sighting of...
ktvo.com
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
ktvo.com
Reward offered after break-ins, vandalism at Rutledge Flea Market
NEAR RUTLEDGE, Mo. — The owner of a northeast Missouri flea market is offering a reward after hundreds of items were stolen during two separate break-ins. The Edina Sentinel reports the office at the Rutledge Flea Market and more than a dozen vendor booths were broken into the first time in mid-July 2022 and again during the last weekend of July.
ktvo.com
Reward offered for information leading to capture of Kirksville murder suspect
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville. The Adair County Sheriff's office made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Jesse Rongey, 38, is wanted for the July 5,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Reported sighting of murder suspect near Novinger turns out to be false alarm
NEAR NOVINGER, Mo. — U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT team rushed to the Chariton River east of Novinger Thursday morning for a reported sighting of a wanted murder suspect. Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a man matching the description of...
Comments / 0