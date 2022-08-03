Train Accident In Brunswick Wednesday Afternoon

Read on www.wfmd.com
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead […]
wfmd.com
New Market To Send Warnings To Vehicles Who Speed Through School Zones
Speed cameras will be used to photograph cars who speed by schools. New Market, Md. (NS) – As the new school year approaches, the town of New Market is reminding residents not to speed in school zones. Beginning on September 9, and lasting for 30 days, cameras will be...
Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Maryland Garage, Contents Inside: State Officials
An investigation is underway after a fast-moving fire tore through a Carroll County garage, tearing through it and everything inside. A passerby alerted the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department about an early morning fire that broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Maryland Fire Marshal announced. Upon...
foxbaltimore.com
MSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County. According to police, at about 9 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the area of northbound Interstate 270 for a reported crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on...
Woman hit by car, killed after fallen concrete, metal bring highway traffic to stop in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning. Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A […]
WTOP
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
WTOP
‘Really horrifying’: People rescued from their vehicles after flash flooding in Prince George’s Co.
Some people were briefly trapped after major flooding hit the region Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Riverdale area got the brunt of the flooding in the afternoon. Olufunmi Lola Johnson told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was working in an office building in the 6000 block...
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville apartment complex
Montgomery County police were called to an apartment complex in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Saturday night, after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault. The assault was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 11:30 PM. The Halpine View apartments are located along that block.
wfmd.com
Woman Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle Along I-70 Near New Market
The highway was closed for several hours for a police investigation & cleanup. New Market, Md (KM) One person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 70 near New Market. At around 2:37 AM, Maryland State Police say they were notified of concrete along I-70...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Friday Night Murder
Officers are searching for the suspect. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – A suspect has been identified in a homicide in Hagerstown late Friday night. Ty Shan Jerome Dotson, 16, of Hagerstown is charged as an adult with 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and handgun violations. The victim is identified as Taron Shawnta Trice, 44, of Silver Spring.
fox5dc.com
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
local21news.com
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
WSET
Lightning strikes Boonsboro home, causes extensive damage
BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — After storms in the area Saturday night, one family is left staying with area relatives after lightning struck their home. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were called to Old Farm Road after reports of lightning hitting a home in that area. Officials said...
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
