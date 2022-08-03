Train Accident In Brunswick Wednesday Afternoon

Montgomery County police were called to an apartment complex in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Saturday night, after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault. The assault was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 11:30 PM. The Halpine View apartments are located along that block.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO